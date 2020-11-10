Charity Works: Danielle Bernstein Lends Support to Small Businesses During COVID-19 + More

November, 10, 2020: This holiday season, Neiman Marcus will be donating a portion of proceeds from its annual Fantasy Gifts to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The lineup includes 400 luxury items and experiences for purchase, including exotic gems from famed jeweler Oscar Heyman (which retail from $100,000 to $190,000) and a year-long wellness regime created by Canyon Ranch (which retails for $345,000). As an official partner of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Neiman Marcus has donated more than $500,000 to date to the organization’s clubs across the country.

November, 09, 2020: WeWoreWhat blogger and mega-influencer Danielle Bernstein wants to help small businesses recover from the effects of COVID-19. The blog’s charitable arm, WeGaveWhat, has partnered with Showfields, a 14,000 square foot retail space in New York City that offers online-only brands a brick-and-mortar experience, to showcase the work of 17 emerging fashion, design and jewelry labels like Billie Simone, Carola and Chimmi. The curation launches Friday, Nov. 13 at 12 p.m. ET at Showfields’ 11 Bond Street flagship store.

“When COVID-19 hit, I felt a responsibility to use my platform and reach to help others,” Bernstein said. “WeGaveWhat has partnered with Showfields this holiday season to feature 17 personally hand-selected small businesses I now have a relationship with, who may otherwise not have the opportunity to have a brick and mortar presence. We hope to continue supporting small businesses through this Showfields partnership past this original curation.”