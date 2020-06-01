Re-route my subscription: Click here

Lacoste Creates Limited-Edition COVID-19 Polo + More News

Lacoste's special-edition COVID-19 polo.
June 1, 2020: Lacoste creative director Louise Trotter has designed a limited-edition polo named the L.12.12 Polo Merci in support and as a thank you, to the many nonprofits and their volunteers working during the pandemic. In a mark of solidarity, Lacoste is designing the shirt with an embroidered heart around its iconic crocodile emblem, which also serves as a message of gratitude to its factory workers who produced over 200,000 masks. 100% of sales in the U.S. (excluding taxes) from the polo will be donated to the American Red Cross working to ensure it maintains a sufficient supply of blood to help patients in need during the crisis. The polo is limited to 10,000 units worldwide and is available starting today on Lacoste.com for $130.

