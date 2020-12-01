Charity Works: Giving Tuesday Initiatives From Aerosoles and H&M + More

Dec. 1, 2020: H&M and award-winning performer Billy Porter have partnered to support The Trevor Project, which provides free and confidential crisis counseling to LGBTQ youth. Starting Nov. 30, customers can visit TheTrevorProject.org, where the fast-fashion giant will match all donations up to $250,000. “We are thrilled to partner with The Trevor Project this year for Giving Tuesday,” president of the retailer’s USA arm, Stefan Vos, said in a statement. “This builds on H&M USA’s support of the LGBTQIA+ community over the years, and we are proud that this partnership will help them continue their life-saving work.”

Dec. 1, 2020: On Giving Tuesday, Aerosoles is donating 10% of every purchase to nonprofit Feeding America, which provides meals to those in need through food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and other community-based agencies. “This year has shown us the power of community. At a time when many have lost their jobs, faced health scares or lost loved ones, we have seen amazing generosity and strength come forth,” the brand wrote in an email. “We encourage you to give back in your own way, today and every day.”

Big Philanthropic Initiatives Last Month

Nov. 30, 2020: Kohl’s is donating $5 million in grants to more than 100 nonprofit organizations across the country. Through the brand’s A Community with Heart program, Kohl’s associates nationwide nominated and identified local nonprofits that make a difference for families in their communities to be surprised with a grant from Kohl’s. The donations are made possible through Kohl’s philanthropic merchandise program, Kohl’s Cares.

Nov. 20, 2020: In honor of Giving Tuesday, Vionic is partnering with Dress for Success to help women across the globe feel like their best selves. On Dec. 1, the comfort brand will be donating 1% of all online sales at VionicShoes.com to the nonprofit organization. Dress for Success works to empower women through networks of support in addition to providing proper professional attire and developmental tools.

Nov. 18, 2020: Famous Footwear has raised the first $1 million for national charity partner Ticket to Dream Foundation. The donation was made possible through contributions made by customers in Famous Footwear stores throughout the U.S. since the month of July. The funds will help enhance the lives of over 54,000 foster kids of all ages. A portion of the proceeds will go towards donations for the holiday season, including 1,700 pairs of Converse sneakers, holiday décor and gifts for group homes.