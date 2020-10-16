How DTLR Is Using Esports to Raise Money for HBCUs and Help Black Students

As national conversation around racial equality remains elevated, DTLR has found a new way to raise awareness and support for historically Black colleges and universities as well as BIPOC students.

The Baltimore-based urban lifestyle retailer announced today its plans for a first-of-its-kind HBCU virtual esports battleground activation and career fair to support Black schools that have los critical funding and alumni support amid the COVID-19 crisis as well as students who’ve missed out on in-person career fairs and college tours.

In partnership with Cxmmunity, a nonprofit focused on increasing the number of minorities taking part in the gaming industry, and independent music label 300 Entertainment, the virtual event will take place on Oct. 18 and 25 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

DTLR is hosting an HBCU virtual esports battleground activation and career fair. CREDIT: DTLR

For the esports component, participants will log on to livestreaming platform Twitch, which will match up recording artists — including Tee Grizzley, T-Shyne, Lil Keed and DJ SideReal — with team captains of the HBCU Esports League. Participating HBCUs include Clark Atlanta University, Johnson C. Smith University, Howard University and N.C. A&T State University.

While viewership is free and open to the public, those who tune in are encouraged to make donations to help compensate for funds that HBCUs would typically acquire this time of year during homecoming games.

The coinciding virtual career fair is comprised of two tracks. One is a career and college fair on platform Gamerjibe with recruiters from lifestyle, fashion, music and entertainment brands, including Cxmmunity and Bethesda Softworks, DTLR and 300 Entertainment — the latter is promising one internship to an attending student. The second track will be for high school students, who will have the opportunity to meet with admissions representatives from several participating HBCUs.

“DTLR is excited to unveil this first-ever, two-part activation that serves to support HBCUs and their students — both current and prospective — by using esports and virtual experiences to help fill the void of in-person homecoming games, career fairs and on-site school tours,” said Shawn Caesar, VP of marketing for DTLR. “By partnering with Cxmmunity and 300 Entertainment, we hope to generate critical support for participating HBCUs and to connect college students with representatives from top lifestyle and entertainment brands to help extend career opportunities during an uncertain time.”

This isn’t the first time DTLR has hosted an event aimed at uplifting Black communities. Early this year, as part of the company’s Black History Month celebration, DTLR provided kits to several organizations to help them clean up Black neighborhoods; it also worked with schools and youth organizations to sponsor field trips to African American history museums.