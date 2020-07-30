DSW Is Giving Away $10,000 + One Year of Free Shoes to 10 Teachers — Here’s How to Nominate an Educator

As back to school season approaches, DSW is honoring teachers with a new campaign.
The footwear retailer announced a new campaign that allows customers to nominate their favorite teachers for a chance to win $10,000 to go towards funds for the upcoming school year; the prize also includes a gift card worth one year of free shoes for the chosen educator.
You can enter your favorite teacher to win by emailing teachersweeps@dsw.com with the following up until Aug. 12:
- Nominee’s full name, email address, phone number
- School name and school district
- Why your nominee deserves to win
- Your name and email
Once the nominations close, DSW will select 10 winners on Aug. 14 to receive $10,000 for virtual learning as well as updating classrooms to be better prepared for the aftermath of the pandemic; the funds could even be used to help underprivileged students with less access to necessary resources for the school year. These winners will then receive a $650 DSW gift card to treat themselves with new shoes.
Then, 50 additional winners will be chosen to receive $1,000 for the upcoming school year along with a $100 DSW gift card. DSW will also offer a 20% off exclusive discount for all teachers in-stores only throughout the month of August; to receive the discount, you must show a valid teacher ID as well as be a VIP member for the store, which is free to join.
In addition to honoring teachers, the retailer will also launch an Instagram contest on Aug. 17 to recognize hard-working parents, encouraging them to post their favorite or funniest memory of becoming an at-home teacher during their quarantine. Throughout the remainder of the month, DSW will then announce 50 winners who will receive free shoes for the whole family.