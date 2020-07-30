DSW Is Giving Away $10,000 + One Year of Free Shoes to 10 Teachers — Here’s How to Nominate an Educator

As back to school season approaches, DSW is honoring teachers with a new campaign.

The footwear retailer announced a new campaign that allows customers to nominate their favorite teachers for a chance to win $10,000 to go towards funds for the upcoming school year; the prize also includes a gift card worth one year of free shoes for the chosen educator.

DSW is honoring teachers with a major giveback campaign. Pictured is a teacher, courtesy of brand. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

You can enter your favorite teacher to win by emailing teachersweeps@dsw.com with the following up until Aug. 12:

Nominee’s full name, email address, phone number

School name and school district

Why your nominee deserves to win

Your name and email

Once the nominations close, DSW will select 10 winners on Aug. 14 to receive $10,000 for virtual learning as well as updating classrooms to be better prepared for the aftermath of the pandemic; the funds could even be used to help underprivileged students with less access to necessary resources for the school year. These winners will then receive a $650 DSW gift card to treat themselves with new shoes.

DSW is honoring teachers with a major giveback campaign. Pictured is a teacher, courtesy of brand. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Watch on FN

Then, 50 additional winners will be chosen to receive $1,000 for the upcoming school year along with a $100 DSW gift card. DSW will also offer a 20% off exclusive discount for all teachers in-stores only throughout the month of August; to receive the discount, you must show a valid teacher ID as well as be a VIP member for the store, which is free to join.

RELATED: Teachers Can Get Discounts on Shoes From These Brands

In addition to honoring teachers, the retailer will also launch an Instagram contest on Aug. 17 to recognize hard-working parents, encouraging them to post their favorite or funniest memory of becoming an at-home teacher during their quarantine. Throughout the remainder of the month, DSW will then announce 50 winners who will receive free shoes for the whole family.