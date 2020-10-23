Delivering Good Is Auctioning One-of-a-Kind Designer Denims to Support Communities in Need

As the global pandemic continues to underscore the need for philanthropy, Delivering Good is pushing forward with its annual fundraiser — but the event will expectedly look very different this year.

The nonprofit announced yesterday that it has wrangled a group of renowned fashion and accessories designers to donate one-of-a kind and custom-made denim pieces that will be auctioned online as part of its annual gala fundraising efforts. Participants will be able to bid on the bespoke designs, with proceeds supporting the organization’s Designing for Good project.

Among the items up for grabs are a denim jacket created by artist Amarah Syke, who collaborated with her great-grandmother, the EGOT-winning Whoopi Goldberg; patterned jeans from Alice + Olivia’s Stacey Bendet; embellished denim by Bibhu Mohapatra; and a flared pair from Lela Rose. Other brands and designers involved in the project include American Eagle Outfitters, Batsheva Hay, Carol Brodie, Charlotte Brody, Coomi Bhasin, Cynthia Rowley, Devon Leigh, Josie Natori, Keith and James, M.M.LaFleur designed by Miyako Nakamura, Rebecca Minkoff, Ruben Toledo, Wren + Glory, Yema Khalif and Zac Posen.

“It’s truly heartwarming to see some of the best designers in our industry unite to support individuals and families around the world who need our help,” Delivering Good board chair Andrea Weiss said in a statement. “Recent hurricanes and wildfires, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, have affected so many, and our industry’s generosity enables us to help deliver donations of much-needed new merchandise to these communities.”

The silent auction launched yesterday and will remain live on the nonprofit’s website for a week past Nov. 4, when its 35th anniversary gala will take place under the theme “Coming Together to Create a More Equitable World.” (The gala, which runs for an hour starting 7 p.m. ET will be streamed at www.DGGala.org from the Empire State Building in New York City.) Triple Five Group chief creative officer Ken Downing will emcee the event, along with Goldberg.

Along with the announcement, Delivering Good shared that it has received more than $200 million in donations of new apparel and essentials since the start of the year. The funds raised at the gala will be used to distribute these materials, plus other items, to local agencies that can help support communities and individuals affected by the coronavirus outbreak, as well as hurricanes, wildfires, poverty, homelessness and more challenges.

“We are thrilled to have collected more than $200 million worth of product this year alone and hope to raise $2 million to continue distributing these products where they are most needed,” Weiss added. “While our annual gala helps us raise these critical funds, it also allows us to thank and celebrate those in our industry who make what we do possible.”