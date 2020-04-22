Priyanka Chopra and Crocs Are Giving Away 20,000 Free Pairs of Shoes to Health Care Workers

Priyanka Chopra is teaming up with Crocs to make a major donation to health care workers across the globe.

Chopra, who became a Crocs brand ambassador in October 2019, announced on her Instagram last night that she and the brand will give away 10,000 pairs of shoes to medical professionals at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, as well as donate another 10,000 pairs to health care workers in public and government hospitals across India, the actress’ home country.

Crocs as a brand has already donated thousands of pairs in the U.S. to front-line teams during this pandemic with their “A Free Pair for Healthcare” initiative that launched in March. The initiative allows for workers to request a pair of classic clogs at Crocs.com.

In addition to allowing medical workers to request pairs on its site, Crocs has committed to donating up to 100,000 pairs of shoes to be distributed to select health care facilities and organizations.

In addition to Crocs, dozens of footwear brands are donating free pairs of shoes to medical professionals that are on their feet at work all day. Bearpaw, Keds and Allbirds are just a few of the brands that have stepped up to use their products for good during the pandemic. Donated pairs can range from casuals for support staff to duty shoes that feature slip-resistant outsoles for workers on the front lines.

Major fashion companies like PVH Corp. and Deckers Brands are also contributing to the fight against the coronavirus through million-dollar monetary donations to various COVID-19 relief efforts.