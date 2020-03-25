Free Crocs Are Now Available to Health-Care Workers On the Frontlines of the Coronavirus Crisis

Amidst the coronavirus crisis, Crocs today announced a new initiative, called “A Free Pair for Healthcare.”

Through the program, U.S.-based healthcare workers will be able to get a free pair of shoes on Crocs.com while supplies last. The clog maker says it is “working as hard as possible to serve as many as possible” and that no total donation amount has been confirmed at this time. It is able to ship up to 10,000 pairs per day.

“Over the past week, we have spoken to healthcare workers, their facilities and even their family and friends, and they have specifically asked for our shoes in an effort to provide ease on their feet, as well as ease of mind as they need the ability to easily clean up before they go home to their families,” said Crocs president and CEO Andrew Rees in a statement. “These workers have our deepest respect, and we are humbled to be able to answer their call and provide whatever we can to help during this unprecedented time.”

In addition to allowing medical workers to request pairs on its site, Crocs has committed to donating up to 100,000 pairs of shoes to be distributed across select healthcare facilities and organizations.

Like many other footwear and fashion retailers, Crocs has temporarily closed some retail locations due to the coronavirus. The clog maker has shut all of its retail and outlet stores in North America through April 2, and many European units are closed in compliance with local regulations. The company continues to take orders via Crocs.com but has told customers they may experience some delays.

Shoes are an unexpected need among some healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Crocs is not alone in offering its assistance. Keen is giving away 100,000 pairs, valued at $10 million; Allbirds has donated $500,000 in shoes since last week and Merrell has delivered 1,200 shoes and boots to Michigan-based workers.

Want more?

What Fashion and Footwear Firms Are Looking for in the $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Bill