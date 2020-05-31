Fila, Puma & More Shoe Brands Are Donating to Racial Justice Initiatives

Brands are speaking up about racial inequality — and they’re also offering their financial support.
National unrest continues in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed in Minneapolis on Monday, May 25 by white police officer Derek Chauvin. Floyd’s death is the latest in a string of killings of African-Americans at the hands of cops and other would-be authority figures — and it has ignited grief and anger from coast to coast, sparking petitions and protests as Americans band together against systemic racism.
Numerous fashion and footwear brands — including both those that have consistently been vocal on controversial issues as well as those that have historically been silent — are professing their grief and outrage. But more than just speaking out, a growing number of brands have announced financial commitments to fight racial injustice.
Below, FN rounds up the brands and retailers that are making donations to fight racism.
Asos
Asos announced on Saturday that it will make a donation to a “relevant organization” in the coming days. “We’re constantly working on ways to support positive change and we’ll continue to give a voice to important conversations, today and always,” the brand wrote.
Fabletics
Fabletics, Kate Hudson’s athletic wear label, said in a Saturday Instagram post that it would donate $50,000 to the American Civil Liberties Union to go toward “its fight for racial justice and immediate change.”
Fila
Fila on Sunday announced via Instagram that it would donate $100,000 to Black Lives Matter, encouraging followers to “take the necessary steps alongside us for a more equal and just tomorrow.”
Flight Club
“While we are saddened by the looting of our Los Angeles store, we know that our property can be rebuilt, our merchandise can be replaced, but the lives that have been taken cannot,” Flight Club wrote on Instagram. The sneaker shop has donated funds to the Bail Project and is encouraging followers to join it.
Kith
“We are committed to utilizing our voice and resources to stand for the safety of our citizens, friends, family and neighbors in productive ways that we pray will spur the change we all need,” Kith wrote, sharing the names of several organizations, including the ACLU and the Minnesota Freedom Fund, that it is supporting.
Puma
Via Instagram on Saturday, Puma said it was donating to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. The sneaker giant encouraged followers to do the same.
Sarah Flint
Sarah Flint, one of Meghan Markle’s favorite footwear designers, announced via Instagram that she will begin making a monthly contribution to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, as well as supporting other organizations “that fight for equality.”
Ubiq
On Saturday, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. sneaker retailer Ubiq announced that it has donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and asked its followers to support a number of organizations.
