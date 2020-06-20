Beyoncé’s Newest Song ‘Black Parade’ Benefits Black-Owned Business for Juneteenth

Beyoncé is using her music to create change with her newest surprise single “Black Parade.”

The artist released the song yesterday and announced the news on Instagram. In the caption, the Houston native wrote: “Happy Juneteenth Weekend! I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power. ‘BLACK PARADE’ celebrates you, your voice and your joy and will benefit Black-owned small businesses. Click the link in my bio to learn more.”

Juneteeth an annual observance on June 19 that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, when in 1865 the last remaining slaves in Texas were informed that they were free following the end of the war.

The “Single Ladies” songstress then linked to her website in her bio where a new page titled “Black Parade Route” had been added. The site explained that the proceeds of the new song will benefit her BeyGOOD Foundation’s Black Business Impact Fund which is administered by the National Urban League to support black-owned small businesses in need. The page then provides an extensive list of black-owned businesses, brands and artists that fans can use as a resource for any of their future needs; the list was curated by Zerina Akers, founder of the Instagram page @black.owned.everything.

Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation announced in April that it was also donating $6 million to relief efforts across the country. The foundation partnered with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s Small Start fund to distribute the money to local community-based organizations.

“Communities of color are suffering by epic proportions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many families live in underserved areas with homes that make it harder to practice social distancing,” the BeyGOOD Foundation said in a statement. “Communities that were already lacking funds for education, health and housing are now faced with alarming infection rates and fatalities. And these communities lack access to testing and equitable health care.”

The donation mainly went towards National Alliance in Mental Illness (NAMI) to help provide mental health and wellness services in New York, Detroit, New Orleans and Beyoncé’s hometown of Houston. Other organizations that will receive funds included United Memorial Center, Matthew 25, No Kid Hungry, Bread of Life, World Central Kitchen and Dia De La Mujer Latina.