Beyonce’s BeyGOOD Foundation Is Donating $6M to COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation announced today that it will donate $6 million to COVID-19 relief efforts across the country.

The foundation is partnering with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s Small Start fund to distribute the money to local community-based organizations.

“Communities of color are suffering by epic proportions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many families live in underserved areas with homes that make it harder to practice social distancing,” the BeyGOOD Foundation said in a statement. “Communities that were already lacking funds for education, health and housing are now faced with alarming infection rates and fatalities. And these communities lack access to testing and equitable health care.”

In addition to local organizations, the $6 million will also go toward a new joint effort with UCLA, to create an online COVID-19 Care Package to “help people struggling with stress and anxiety.” Additionally, the funds will also benefit the National Alliance in Mental Illness (NAMI) to help provide mental health and wellness services in New York, Detroit, New Orleans and Beyoncé’s hometown of Houston.

Other organizations that will receive donations include United Memorial Center, Matthew 25, No Kid Hungry, Bread of Life, World Central Kitchen and Dia De La Mujer Latina. The BeyGOOD Foundation explained that these organizations are addressing dire needs in a few of the hardest-hit areas across the United States, providing food, water and basic necessities in addition to medical cleaning supplies.

“These are unprecedented times and it will take our collective efforts to make a difference,” wrote the BeyGOOD Foundation.