From Tears to Trusting the Process: How We’re Working From Home, Teaching Our Kids and Staying Sane During Coronavirus

“I feel like crying,” read a text message from one of the superwomen in my “Mommy Group Chat” at 11:54 a.m. ET on Monday.

It was day No. 2 of homeschooling her 5-year-old son — her two-year-old son doesn’t yet require “homeschooling” but does need all the attention the terrible twos beckon. Like all of the five mothers in my group chat, we are quintessential fish out of water.

Oscillating between the comical memes that poke fun at befuddled parents attempting to serve as professional educators of the poorly-behaved children they birthed and reared — to the more serious tweets reminding us to refrain from negative commentary that make our kids feel like “burdens” during these tough times — we’re exhausted.

But exhaustion doesn’t have to cancel out optimism.

Between shuffling through hundreds of pages of curriculum sent home by teachers who also have been thrown into a world full of unknowns and the emails racking up in our inboxes as we shift to remote work, many parents I know are gaining an unexpectedly refreshing outlook.

“It’s still such early days, but I can say I have tried to use this time to keep perspective,” explained Melissa Gonzalez, CEO of experiential retail firm The Lionesque Group and principal at MG2. “It’s scary, there is no argument there, but we need to keep mind over matter at some point. Weeks ago, I would beg for more free time: More time with my daughter and dog and time to do more tasks at home … For the past few mornings my four-year-old has taught us yoga and it floored us how much she knew and how strong and flexible she is. I am trying to embrace this unexpected chance I am getting to know her even more.”

Melissa Gonzalez’s daughter, Siena. CREDIT: Courtesy

Similarly, Kristen Moss, senior director of global corporate communications at Reebok, is spending her days at home with her husband, who’s immunocompromised with multiple sclerosis, four-year-old daughter, Alessandra, and seven-year-old-son, Peyton. The executive says she’s taken on the operating principle “Do whatever I can, however I can, whenever I can.”

“If that means getting up at 4 a.m. to get ahead of emails and calls so I can also get a run or workout in — that’s the plan,” she explained. “I can’t take care of anyone or anything if my head isn’t clear — fitness is a priority right now to stay sane.”

Still, Moss, whose job means she’s on 24/7, hasn’t been impervious to the sometimes-inadvertent mom-and-dad-shaming that can happen in a super-connected world where people are constantly social sharing their every parenting accomplishment. (Seeing some of my mom-friends post their carefully-crafted “homeschooling schedule” to Instagram took me back to High School algebra. You know that moment after the exam when the three Math whiz kids are debating about whether the answer to question No. 3 was 23, 56, or 47 and your answer was a drawing? That would be me.)

“Have you read Amy Poehler’s book, ‘Yes Please’? She has a mantra ‘good for you, not for me’ — and I quote that regularly these days,” said Moss. “I pretty much delete every email about all the school suggestions and things other parents are sending around. It’s overwhelming and the last thing I want to do is add any more stress to my family right now.”

Indeed, the plethora of memes and self-help articles floating around the Internet that purport to teach us all how to win at parenting — and, quite frankly, at life — can’t begin to take into account the nuances of each of our circumstances or our personal strengths and weaknesses (much less those of our children).

Nicole Leinbach Reyhle, founder of industry publication Retail Minded and Author of “Retail 101: The Guide to Managing & Marketing Business,” is the mother of a 10-year-old son Jackson and 11-year-old daughter Claire. They’re currently living in Colorado, which is considered a COVID-19 hotbed.

“[Jackson] has a variety of autoimmune conditions, as well as asthma, so I have always been fairly proactive in keeping our homes and hands clean,” explained Leinbach Reyhle. “But COVID-19 definitely kicked my mom-mind into high-speed a few weeks ago and I admittedly was among those who bought extra hand soap, additional travel size hand sanitizers and more cleaning supplies than I’d usually have on hand.”

Nicole Leinbach Reyle with her daughter, Claire, and son, Jackson. CREDIT: Courtesy

Washington, D.C.-based Matt Priest, president and CEO of the Footwear Retailers & Distributors of America, is used to spending a good chunk of his time traveling internationally across Asia and attending industry trade shows and conferences in Las Vegas, New York and Portland, Ore. His wife has typically taken on most of the domestic responsibilities including the scheduling daily activities and overseeing homework and other needs of their three daughters. Now, thrust into remote working amid a high-stakes situation for the 500 shoe firms FDRA represents, Priest said he’s found “beauty in the fact that we’re all in the same situation.”

“Everyone is having to work remotely and [home school] their children,” he said. “We’re all adjusting to the occasional dog barking in the background during a conference call or the children playing in the background. And, as a result, we’re all showing each other a little grace.”

It’s a grace and gratitude that parents in our industry find themselves extending to educations in full measure as we all attempt to wear their hats.

“This past week has reinforced my utter admiration for our teachers,” said Isack Fadlon, CEO of Los Angeles-based sneaker shop Sportie LA and father of eight-year-old Talia. “When this is all over, I hope that our society, collectively, not only realizes the incredible education our teachers provide our kids, but that we actually show our appreciation with more than just a ‘thank you;’ rather, we need to push for more support. Our teachers need better salaries, supplies, smaller class rooms, more assistance and a community that truly values them.”

Isack Fadlon’s daughter, Talia. CREDIT: Courtesy

Meanwhile, as he juggles steering an impromptu school, Fadlon admits the business side has been significantly hit — creating new demands on his time.

“We had to close Sportie LA this week and had been shifting focus to our online store [although] with the increased quarantine orders in California, we and others will likely have to shut our online store as well,” Fadlon added. “Fulfillment will be an issue. And the reality is that everyone is much more focused on procuring essentials than discretionary spending … But we are pushing forward, working from home in anticipation of the day, hopefully soon, that we get back to a semblance of normalcy. The notion that everyone is enduring this, that we are all in this together, definitely [helps].”

Indeed, as many of us work through the anxious and uncertainty in the days ahead, we’re clinging to new and profound lessons — many of which we probably wouldn’t have gained any other way.

“Our learnings have run the gamut: There’s been tears of both joy and frustration,” said Bill Snowden, a father of three and a footwear-industry veteran, who now serves as VP of business development at G2 Web Services, a subsidiary of Verisk Financial. “Change for anyone is hard, so as parents we’re trying to be flexible and understanding without losing the balance of discipline and obedience … What we’ve learned is that there is no perfect solution, but we’re measuring things in smaller steps like ‘progress’ — Are we moving in the right direction?”

While we’d all argue that we were all some level of strong, resilient and optimistic before COVID-19, unfortunately, the most effective enforcer and guarantor of our greatest human strengths is often tough times.

“There will come a day, when this crisis is behind us and we’ll look back at this moment in history and the last thing we’d want is to regret that we did not take advantage of the opportunity to spend that quality time with our children and families,” said Priest.