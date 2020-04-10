Here’s How Arielle Charnas’ Instagram Following Has Fluctuated Post Scandal

Arielle Charnas has gone dark. The influencer has not posted on Instagram for eight days, marking the longest period she has not posted in the last two years. For an influencer, it is almost unheard of.

The absence comes after she posted an April 2 apology on Instagram to express her “sincerest remorse” to her 1.3 million followers for how she’s handled being diagnosed with the coronavirus in the public eye.

A few weeks after opening up about her experience on social media and fleeing New York City after testing positive, social media erupted in outrage, thus seeing significant impact on her audience engagement and following.

For instance, the Something Navy founder’s average engagement rate normally is 2%. Her March 18th post (when she announced she tested positive for COVID-19), garnered a 10% engagement rate, according to data from influencer marketing firm Social Studies. And her most recent apology post garnered a 5% engagement rate.

Her follower count has been in flux, too.

Arielle Charnas growth rate from 4/3 to 4/10. CREDIT: Courtesy of Social Studies

Charnas added 7,600 fans after announcing that she tested positive for COVID-19, with many praising her for her openness. Her Instagram fan base had then declined by the hundreds after the move to the Hamptons, according to Social Studies. And the biggest drop came after the apology post when she lost 1,700 followers on April 2.

From March 27 to April 2, she lost 3,300 followers, and since then she has seen a spike of 6,500 followers, particularly on April 5 and 6, when she nabbed 5,200 and 1,900 followers respectively. Now the big question is: Why the boost?

Arielle Charnas growth rate from 4/3 to 4/9. CREDIT: Courtesy of Social Studies

Some users have questioned whether Charnas bought more followers since the scandal occurred. But experts believe that to be unlikely due to the relatively small number of increase. Plus, her following fell -743 from April 7 to 9.

One thing is for sure: There is a lot of interest in the embattled influencer’s next move. Stay tuned.

