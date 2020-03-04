VF Corp. Donates $140,000 to Fund for Killed Timberland Employee

VF Corp. has contributed $140,000 in honor of former Timberland Pro director of marketing Cassie Heppner, who was killed at the brand’s Stratham, N.H., headquarters last month.

The firm — which owns Vans and The North Face in addition to Timberland — made the donation through its VF Foundation charitable arm. The contribution is in addition to more than $165,000 given by over 1,400 donors on a GoFundMe page. The GoFundMe, made by Heppner’s brother, Brian Heppner, has exceeded its initial $50,000 goal by more than threefold.

The funds have been slated to go toward several organizations supported by the late marketing director, including Outward Bound, Girls at Work, Big City Mountaineers, Generation T and Camber Outdoors. However, in an update to the initial GoFundMe post, Brian wrote that new contributions will be redirected toward a college fund for Heppner’s 8-year-old son, Jack, as many donors have “asked how to contribute directly to Cassie’s family.”

“We are so overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for Cassie and ever-grateful to all who have so generously supported our vision to create a memorial scholarship in her honor,” Brian wrote. “Your wonderful messages and generous contributions have been a source of light in a very sad time for our family. We are thrilled to honor and extend the impact of Cassie’s amazing life.”

Heppner, 46, was fatally stabbed at Timberland’s New Hampshire headquarters on Sunday, Feb. 9. A suspect, 20-year-old Robert Pavao of Berwick, Maine, was arrested in connection with the crime. He has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

In a statement, Timberland confirmed that Heppner was lost to “a senseless act of violence.”

“Cassie was truly one-of-a-kind, and her passing leaves a void that will never be filled. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones, and ask that you please respect the family’s request for privacy during this difficult time,” the statement read.

Want more?

Timberland ‘Nature Needs Heroes’ Star Dominique Drakeford Shares the Biggest Sustainability Misconceptions

How VF Corp.’s Leaner Brand Portfolio Helped It Profit From Changing Consumer Tastes