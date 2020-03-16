New York, Los Angeles Shut Bars & Restaurants to Curb Coronavirus

New York and Los Angles are shuttering bars, restaurants, theaters and cinemas in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The announcements came late Sunday night and in the early hours of Monday morning.

The mayors of the two cities said that such establishments would only be allowed to operate delivery and take-out services.

“The virus can spread rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have in restaurants, bars and places where we sit close together, we have to break that cycle,” said Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York.

“These places are part of the heart and soul of our city,” he continued. “But our city is facing an unprecedented threat, and we must respond with a wartime mentality. We will come through this, but until we do, we must make whatever sacrifices necessary to help our fellow New Yorkers.”

Likewise Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti who also said he was closing gyms.

The New York order comes into effect Tuesday morning at 09:00 while it is already in place in Los Angeles as of midnight Sunday. The Los Angeles order is currently in place until March 31.

Patagonia, Reformation, Phillip Lim, Supreme and more U.S. retailers have announced their decisions to close stores and reassess operations during the pandemic.

Over the weekend, Spain and France announced the closure of all schools, restaurants, bars and hotels and nonessential stores.

The French luxury conglomerate LVMH announced Sunday that production facilities across its cosmetics branch, including Parfums Christian Dior, Parfums Givenchy and Guerlain, will start to manufacture “large quantities” of hand-sanitizer gel beginning Monday. It will be made available to the French authorities at no cost. Kering, parent of Gucci, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent and more, has donated 2 million euros ($2.25 million) to health-care institutions across Italy.

