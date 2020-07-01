Micam Milano’s September Trade Show Adds Digital Format, Through Partnership with NuOrder

Micam Milano is the latest fashion trade show to embrace a supplementary virtual format this year, as part of a new partnership with NuOrder. Through this collaboration with the digital B2B wholesale platform, the show organizers will host a digital version of the annual September show, dubbed “Micam Milano Digital Show, powered by NuOrder.”

As with the physical event, which will run Sept. 20-23, brands will be able to showcase their footwear product lines to buyers from all over the world through a digital platform. The platform will provide access to 500,000 retailers that are already present in the NuOrder user database, creating an opportunity for greater participation than previous in-person events.

“Micam is an essential event for supporting a crucial sector of Italian industry and economy,” explained Siro Badon, chair of Micam and Assocalzaturifici, the Italian footwear association. “The world’s biggest footwear trade fair maintains the link between manufacturers and buyers. At a time like this, when we have few certainties, Micam has a key role to play in getting the business started again.”

The fashion community has had to reassess how its event calendar will run, both in 2020 and in the years ahead. As the industry embraces new technology, some changes may be permanent. For Micam, they intend to eventually operate two physical events annually, as well as two additional Micam Americas shows, with a complementary digital presence that runs 365 days a year.

All trade show organizers are having to decide how to operate their events in a way that creates a safe environment while providing the value that they are known for. In a survey conducted by Micam, 64% of buyers stated an intention to attend the Italian trade show, and more than 50% plan to spend two or more days there. The organizers said this new digital platform will supplement the physical experience and help ensure that the standard of the experience remains high.

“Micam responded quickly to address the needs of the industry to ensure the critical connection between brands and retailers,” said Heath Wells, co-founder and co-CEO of NuOrder. “NuOrder’s leading platform allows for end-to-end connection, from product searches to order placement, all in the same system. Our partnership marks a defining moment in the industry solving real customer needs at a critical time.”

In addition to showing collections in-person, brands will be able to present their collections virtually in a 3-D video format and provide all relevant product information within the app. Buyers are then able to complete orders within the app. The post-show element is another critical part of the NuOrder platform, enabling brands and buyers to remain in touch and build on the business relationships formed through the live event.