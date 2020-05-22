FN’s June 3 Virtual Roundtable Will Examine ‘Outdoor & Fashion: The New Frontier’

Brick-and-mortar is resuming in some parts of the U.S. and consumers are starting to spend again, but the retail landscape looks different today than three months ago — perhaps permanently. In FN’s latest Executive Smart Talk installment, a group of industry executives will explore the reinvention to come in the outdoor sector.

FN’s senior athletic and outdoor editor Peter Verry will host a virtual video roundtable conversation with industry leaders. Titled “Outdoor & Fashion: The New Frontier,” the event will take place on June 3 at 3 p.m. ET.

The discussion is presented by global payments solution Afterpay and will feature the company’s chief revenue officer Melissa Davis, who will share the latest insights into consumer spending. Afterpay recently reached 5 million active U.S. users and has seen 1 million of those customers sign up in the past 10 weeks, providing insight into pandemic consumer behavior.

Joining Verry and Davis will be Matt Powell, senior sports industry adviser at The NPD Group; David Kahan, CEO of Birkenstock Americas; and Chris Hufnagel, global brand president of Merrell. The five panelists will look at how the market has changed and discuss how reinvention will reshape it further.

Previous webinars in the FN Executive Smart Talk series have featured Fila North American president Jennifer Estabrook and Klarna US head David Sykes; Deckers president and CEO Dave Powers; and Foot Locker president and CEO Dick Johnson.

Most recently, Zappos’ GM and chief merchant Jeff Espersen spoke to FN editorial director Michael Atmore about current retail trends and the value of customer service.

Tune in on June 3 at 3 p.m. for a discussion on the new frontier for footwear, with executives from The NPD Group, Birkenstock, Merrell and Afterpay.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact advertising director Deborah Baron at dbaron@footwearnews.com.