These Major Events Have Been Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

The rippling effects of the coronavirus are taking their tolls on more than just health. Industries across the board are suffering losses as consumers take precautionary measures to mitigate their exposure to the virus, including limiting travel and unnecessary activities outdoors. The import/export industry is also taking a blow amid port closures and slowed production overseas, particularly from China, where the virus originated.

Cases of the coronavirus have been reported in over 100 countries, with the Center for Disease Control reporting almost 650 total cases in the United States alone as of Wednesday. The death toll has climbed to 30 in the U.S., and while experts say a majority of infected individuals will experience “mild” symptoms, the virus is still contagious and no vaccines are available. Health professionals have recommended social distancing — avoiding areas with large, enclosed crowds.

Now, major events from music festivals to trade shows to runway presentations have been canceled or postponed due to safety concerns over the outbreak.

Here is a cumulative list with live updates of major events associated with fashion, brand marketing and business industries that have been canceled or rescheduled in relation to the coronavirus.

American Events NE Materials Show

Original Date: Feb. 5 to 6, 2020; Rescheduled: TBD

American Events NW Materials Show

Original Date: Feb. 12 to 13, 2020; Rescheduled: TBD

Schiatzy Chen Fall 2020 Show

Original Date: March 2, 2020; Canceled

BNP Paribas Open

Original Date: March 9 to 22, 2020; Rescheduled: TBD

Facebook Global Marketing Summit

Original Date: March 9 to 12, 2020; Canceled for 2020

South by Southwest

Original Date: March 13 to 22, 2020; Canceled for 2020

New York City Half Marathon

Original Date: March 15; Canceled

Winter Music Conference

Original Date: March 17 to 19, 2020; Rescheduled: TBD

Ultra Music Festival

Original Date: March 20 to 22, 2020; Canceled for 2020

Shanghai Fashion Week

Original Date: March 26 to April 2, 2020; Rescheduled: TBD

Google Cloud Next Conference

Original Date: April 6 to 8, 2020; Canceled for 2020

Coachella

Original Date: April 10 to 12, April 17 to 19, 2020; Rescheduled: Oct. 9 to 11, Oct. 16 to 18, 2020

Ted2020 Conference

Original Date: April 20 to 24, 2020; Rescheduled: TBD

Armani Cruise 2021 Show

Original Date: April 19, 2020; Rescheduled: TBD

Armani Dubai Boutique Opening

Original Date: April 20, 2020; Rescheduled: November 2020

Stagecoach

Original Date: April 24 to 26, 2020; Rescheduled: Oct. 23 to 25, 2020

Ralph Lauren Fall 2020 Show

Original Date: Late April 2020; Rescheduled: TBD

RuPaul’s DragCon L.A.

Original Date: May 1 to 3, 2020; Canceled for 2020

Facebook F8 Developers Conference

Original Date: May 5 to 6, 2020; Canceled for 2020

Versace Cruise 2021 Show

Original Date: May 16, 2020; Rescheduled: TBD

Gucci Cruise 2021 Show

Original Date: May 18, 2020; Rescheduled: TBD

Prada Cruise 2021 Show

Original Date: May 21, 2020; Rescheduled: TBD

NXT Global Summit

Original Date: July 14 to 15; Canceled for 2020

Want more?

Adidas Predicts $1B Revenue Shortfall as Coronavirus Hits Chinese Sales

Puma Warns Coronavirus Setbacks Are a Long-Term Problem

Coachella Postponed, SXSW Cancelled — How Brands Are Scrambling to Change Festival Strategies in the Wake of Coronavirus