These Major Events Have Been Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

The rippling effects of the coronavirus are taking their tolls on more than just health. Industries across the board are suffering losses as consumers take precautionary measures to mitigate their exposure to the virus, including limiting travel and unnecessary activities outdoors. The import/export industry is also taking a blow amid port closures and slowed production overseas, particularly from China, where the virus originated.
Cases of the coronavirus have been reported in over 100 countries, with the Center for Disease Control reporting almost 650 total cases in the United States alone as of Wednesday. The death toll has climbed to 30 in the U.S., and while experts say a majority of infected individuals will experience “mild” symptoms, the virus is still contagious and no vaccines are available. Health professionals have recommended social distancing — avoiding areas with large, enclosed crowds.
Now, major events from music festivals to trade shows to runway presentations have been canceled or postponed due to safety concerns over the outbreak.
Here is a cumulative list with live updates of major events associated with fashion, brand marketing and business industries that have been canceled or rescheduled in relation to the coronavirus.
American Events NE Materials Show
Original Date: Feb. 5 to 6, 2020; Rescheduled: TBD
American Events NW Materials Show
Original Date: Feb. 12 to 13, 2020; Rescheduled: TBD
Schiatzy Chen Fall 2020 Show
Original Date: March 2, 2020; Canceled
BNP Paribas Open
Original Date: March 9 to 22, 2020; Rescheduled: TBD
Facebook Global Marketing Summit
Original Date: March 9 to 12, 2020; Canceled for 2020
South by Southwest
Original Date: March 13 to 22, 2020; Canceled for 2020
New York City Half Marathon
Original Date: March 15; Canceled
Winter Music Conference
Original Date: March 17 to 19, 2020; Rescheduled: TBD
Ultra Music Festival
Original Date: March 20 to 22, 2020; Canceled for 2020
Shanghai Fashion Week
Original Date: March 26 to April 2, 2020; Rescheduled: TBD
Google Cloud Next Conference
Original Date: April 6 to 8, 2020; Canceled for 2020
Coachella
Original Date: April 10 to 12, April 17 to 19, 2020; Rescheduled: Oct. 9 to 11, Oct. 16 to 18, 2020
Ted2020 Conference
Original Date: April 20 to 24, 2020; Rescheduled: TBD
Armani Cruise 2021 Show
Original Date: April 19, 2020; Rescheduled: TBD
Armani Dubai Boutique Opening
Original Date: April 20, 2020; Rescheduled: November 2020
Stagecoach
Original Date: April 24 to 26, 2020; Rescheduled: Oct. 23 to 25, 2020
Ralph Lauren Fall 2020 Show
Original Date: Late April 2020; Rescheduled: TBD
RuPaul’s DragCon L.A.
Original Date: May 1 to 3, 2020; Canceled for 2020
Facebook F8 Developers Conference
Original Date: May 5 to 6, 2020; Canceled for 2020
Versace Cruise 2021 Show
Original Date: May 16, 2020; Rescheduled: TBD
Gucci Cruise 2021 Show
Original Date: May 18, 2020; Rescheduled: TBD
Prada Cruise 2021 Show
Original Date: May 21, 2020; Rescheduled: TBD
NXT Global Summit
Original Date: July 14 to 15; Canceled for 2020
