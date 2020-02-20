Victoria’s Secret’s New Owner Sycamore Partners Has a Storied History in Footwear: 4 Things to Know

It’s the end of an era for Victoria’s Secret, the lingerie giant that for 28 years has been under the wing of mall retail group L Brands. On Thursday, private equity firm Sycamore Partners announced that it would acquire a 55% stake in the company for $525 million.

The deal, which takes Victoria’s Secret off the public market at a valuation of $1.1 billion, is notable not only for its relatively modest size (L Brands’ market capitalization has fallen from $29 billion at its peak in 2015 to around $6.5 billion today) but also for the brand’s new owner. Here’s what you need to know about the firm:

1. Sycamore Partners has been involved in over a dozen retail industry buyouts since it was founded in 2011, acquiring, and later exiting, several major names in footwear, including Stuart Weitzman, Nine West and Kurt Geiger. The New York-based firm currently manages $10 billion in assets and its retail portfolio includes Belk, The Limited, Talbots, Staples, Torrid and Hot Topic.

Related These Retail Stocks Rank Among the Worst Performers of 2019 Victoria's Secret Confirms Its Fashion Show Is Canceled Victoria's Secret Models in Metallic Sandals Are Trending at UNICEF Summer Gala

2. While the firm has reaped hundreds of millions of dollars in profits from its investments, its methods have often been controversial, in some cases saddling retailers with massive debt that eventually played a role in their bankruptcies. Arguably the most high-profile dispute centered on its $2.2 billion acquisition of The Jones Group in 2014. According to a lawsuit filed in early 2018 by creditors of Nine West Holdings, the collection of brands that remained after Sycamore sold off other parts of the Jones Group portfolio, the financial firm “engaged in outright fraud” at several points in the transaction.

First, the suit alleged, Sycamore used deceptively low earnings projections to negotiate a low-ball $395 million purchase price for the Stuart Weitzman brand — also part of The Jones Group at the time — and then bumped these up to more realistic figures to sell the shoe company off to Coach Inc. (now Tapestry Inc.) for $548 million, pocketing the difference. It also accused the private equity firm of inflating earnings forecasts for the Nine West chain during the buyout, allowing the group to take on $1.5 billion in debt that it would ultimately be unable to repay.

Sycamore denied any wrongdoing, and after months of contentious disputes — including Sycamore threatening to stop buying Nine West products at one of its other portfolio companies, the department store Belk, should the suit go forward — all parties settled early last year. Nine West emerged from bankruptcy in March 2019 under the new name Premier Brands Group Holdings LLC.

3. Several of the businesses it has exited are now in healthier positions. Kurt Geiger, another former Jones Group property, was bought by European private equity firm Cinven for a reported $372 million in December 2015. Since then, its new owners have focused on growing the business through international expansion, investing in new stores and technology and growing its popular handbags category.

For the year ended January 2019, the brand’s earnings increased 5.7% to 38.1 million pounds ($49 million), while sales were up 3% to 349 million pounds ($450 million).

4. The private equity business has become a controversial specter in retail today, as major shifts in consumer behavior and technological change have upended the market. Traditional retailers are a much riskier bet than they were in decades past, and critics have accused private equity firms of extracting profits from the companies they invest in while leaving them too cash-strapped to compete.

According to a study last year from the progressive advocacy group Center for Popular Democracy, 71% of the highest-profile retail bankruptcies since 2012 were at private-equity owned companies. During that time, it said, private equity’s investment in retail led to the direct elimination of 597,000 jobs.

“Retail had always been thought of as one of those industries that were good for private equity because it was steady and there hadn’t been these revolutionary changes over the course of 40 years,” Howard Berkower, attorney and partner at law firm McCarter & English, told FN in 2018. “Now it’s changed a lot — and [PE owners] don’t have the skillset, the available equity or firepower because [the companies they buy out are] already over-levered.”