Done Deals: Kenneth Cole Enters Licensing Agreement with Esquire Brands for Kids’ Footwear

Sept. 19, 2020: Kenneth Cole Productions Inc. has entered into a licensing agreement with Esquire Brands to manufacture and distribute its children’s footwear. Starting with spring ’21, Esquire will produce and distribute the kids’ category under the Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction and Unlisted labels. The collections will be sold at major department stores and select specialty retailers. New York-based Esquire Brands’ portfolio also includes DKNY Kids, Caribbean Joe Kids and Joes Jeans Kids.

Aug. 31, 2020: Ben Sherman, the menswear label owned by Marquee Brands, has inked a deal with Brands Lab International to create branded experiential properties that cater to a young customer base. The partnership with Brands Lab is meant to translate the Ben Sherman DNA into stylish properties such as furnished apartments, boutique hotel lounges, scooter-cafes, gastropubs and student lounges, and could also extend into related product categories including luggage and hotel amenities. The properties are expected to begin rolling out in fall 2021.