Penske Media Invests in Event Management Agency LDJ Productions

Experiential production agency LDJ Productions is the newest addition to the Penske Media portfolio, it was announced today.

The strategic investment will help to enhance the content of PMC titles, which include FN, WWD and Rolling Stone, with the addition of an in-house live media team.

The LDJ team of designers, engineers and show producers will work with PMC titles on events that amplify the guest experience, foster brand loyalty, and leave attendees with long-lasting impressions. The addition of the new “Virtual Event” platform LDJ+ will also help the brands present compelling events in a digital format, while maintaining the quality the their in-person productions are known for.

“While some might only see a challenging environment for all live events and experiences, I see an opportunity to partner with one of the finest experiential agencies in the world and more closely collaborate with LDJ’s unparalleled ability to deliver innovative, quality experiences across our brands for many years to come,” said PMC Chairman and CEO Jay Penske.

Prior to this partnership, LDJ Productions had worked on events with PMC brands Rolling Stone, WWD and SHE Media. This is in addition to its work with Fortune 500 companies in industries like fashion, beauty, tech, and media; the platform’s experience in those verticals will now be leveraged for all titles in the PMC portfolio.

“Having worked with Laurie and her exceptional team across various PMC brands’ events, we know first-hand the quality of people at LDJ,” said Penske.

PMC serves a monthly audience of more than 240 million, including 1 million global CEOs, executives, and thought-leaders. Following the investment in LDJ Productions, the terms of which were not disclosed, PMC will be able to offer this audience a new range of dynamic events, with the potential for escalated growth.

“Jay has assembled some of the very best brands in the world under the PMC umbrella and we are thrilled to join the growing team,” said LDJ CEO Laurie DeJong. “We look forward to leveraging our expertise with PMC’s ambitious and forward-thinking brand leaders as we collectively dream up new ways to provide meaningful experience-driven connections for our clients.”