BCBG Group’s Licenses Get Scooped Up by Owner Marquee From Bankrupt Centric Brands

BCBG Group’s licenses are back in the hands of Marquee Brands LLC.

Marquee, which owns brands including Bruno Magli, Martha Stewart and Destination Maternity, announced today that it is taking the licenses of BCBG Max Azria and BCBGeneration back from bankrupt Centric Brands Inc. BCBG Group will be added to the Marquee-Direct platform, which looks to integrate all of the Marquee brands under one digital organization.

“Marquee is a brand owner that manages a portfolio of world class assets under diverse business models including a ‘digital first’ mindset where each of the directly managed brands is experiencing double digit year-over-year growth on e-commerce, even during this crisis,” SVP of brand management for BCBG Diane Bekhor stated. “BCBG has a strong 30-year brand heritage and a devoted customer base and the brands will benefit significantly from this transition. We are excited to have our hands on the wheel toward this next phase of growth and will be working closely with Centric to ensure a smooth transition.”

In June 2017, Marquee Brands acquired BCBG Max Azria Group LLC out of bankruptcy. Marquee obtained all of BCBG’s global rights, with the aim of expanding into additional lifestyle categories through strategic partnerships and product licensees. Global Brands Inc. secured a licensing agreement for the BCBG Group, overseeing the labels’ North American wholesale and retail platforms. In 2018, a significant portion of Global Brands’ North American business, including the BCBG Group license, was acquired by Differential Brands Group. Centric Brands was formed through this acquisition.

Centric Brands — which owns brands including Zac Posen and Hudson and holds licenses in various sectors for over 100 labels including Kate Spade, Frye, Jessica Simpson and Timberland — filed today for Chapter 11 protection in U.S. bankruptcy court for the Southern District of New York. The company listed its assets in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion, the same as its estimated liabilities.