Best Fashion Instagram Accounts to Follow Right Now

As fashion shows and red carpets continue to go virtual, finding style inspiration is not as easy as it used to be. With that, Instagram is more aspirational than ever. You’re favorite influencers may not be hitting the streets but they are keeping up with their social media and filling our feeds with outfit ideas — even if it is just to wear from our bedroom to the living room.

Below is a roundup of some of the best fashion-focused Instagram accounts to follow right now. Their pages give us hope that we can dress up again in the New Year. Check it out.

League Fits

@Leaguefits is the account putting basketball fashion in the spotlight. Some of the NBA stars are more stylish than your favorite Instagram influencer. One scroll through their page and you’ll see LeBron James in Ralph Lauren or Kyle Kuzma in Dior.

Karla Welch

Stylist to the stars @Karlawlechstylist is a go-to to see the latest trends on the hottest celebs. Clients such as Tracee Ellis Ross and Justin Bieber should be enough to get you to her page, but her roster also includes Kaitlyn Dever, Busy Philipps and Sarah Paulson. Plus, she continues to have her own design collaborations with brand such as Levi’s, Hanes and Eddie Bauer that are worth checking out.

Maluma

@maluma is flying under the radar as one of the most fashionable male artists, but not for long. Go to his Instagram to see the Columbian singer’s outfits that range from silk pajamas to a bright yellow Balmain ensemble. He’s sure to be the style star to watch in 2021.

Chiara Ferragni

The longtime influencer @chiaraferragni has evolved her Instagram content since having a baby to include children’s fashion and we can’t get enough. Her toddler’s style is often put on display while she continues to dress in her own brand as well as other luxury labels and the rarest of sneakers.

Law Roach

One word: Zendaya. @luxurylaw is the mastermind behind Zendaya’s most memorable looks. He has been working with the “Euphoria” star since 2011. The image architect has continued to be a force in fashion since then, now working with Kerry Washington, Ariana Grande, Tiffany Haddish and more. Check out his account to see behind-the-scenes moments from some of the biggest photo shoots with your favorite stars.

Nineties Anxiety

If you love the ’90s and you haven’t followed @90sanxiety yet, you’re missing out. This account brings your favorite pop culture moments back to life from the decade. Picture Kimora Lee Simmons at the 1999 Baby Phat fashion show or Brad Pitt ice-skating in 1996. The social media page is filled with nostalgic and iconic ’90s photos that inevitably showcases ’90s fashion. Plus, the anonymous Instagrammer is a low-key sneakerhead, who occasionally posts shoes from his collection.

Young Emperors

@young_emperors is an Instagram account following French couple Nelson Tiberghien and Isabelle Chaput, who post matching outfits on a daily basis. Whether they are in Fendi slippers or Melissa shoes, the duo makes fashion fun and is certainly worth a follow.

Chrissy Rutherford

Fashion editor and influencer @chrissyford is known for her acute sense of style, however, she’s gaining more notice for her activism after posting a now-viral video about racism. Since then, she has launched diversity consulting agency 2BG (2 Black Girls) with editor Danielle Prescod. Follow both women as they work to fix the fashion industry, helping to aid brands and influencers towards becoming more actively anti-racist. Her OOTDs are also excellent.



Hailey Bieber

Even though our favorite street style stars were in quarantine for the majority of 2020, many gave us looks to envy. Hailey Bieber is the top of that list. For instance, she has found a way to make sweatpants look chic, wearing a gray look with Nike Air Force ones and a Bottega Veneta bag and matching green vest on one occasion. Throughout the year, she has continually made comfortable at-home wear look cool enough for any big event. Follow her to see her most recent looks.