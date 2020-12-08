×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Nike Is Set to Become UCLA’s Footwear and Apparel Provider

By Samantha McDonald
Samantha McDonald

Samantha McDonald

More Stories By Samantha

View All
Nike's Jordan Brand and UCLA sign footwear and apparel deal
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike Inc. has a new university partner.

Today, Nike and Jordan Brand announced a six-year deal with the University of California, Los Angeles. Starting July 1, 2021, the company will become the school’s athletic footwear and apparel provider, with the agreement extending to all 25 of UCLA’s varsity sports teams.

“UCLA is elite, and our student-athletes deserve every resource in their pursuit of excellence. We sought to partner with the best in the world — that is Nike and Jordan Brand,” UCLA Director of Athletics Martin Jarmond said in a statement. “Going into this process, our top priority was to secure the best quality and most innovative product to help our student-athletes and coaches compete for championships.”

Related

Nike Breaks Down Its Design Ethos in a New Book -- Which Is Available Now for a Limited Time

The Sean Cliver x Nike SB Dunk Low Is Releasing This Month -- Here's When You Can Get a Pair

Chrissy Teigen Offers an Elevated Take on Athleisure With Teddy Jacket, Sheer Leggings and Nike Sneakers

Nike will supply the school’s teams with uniforms, as well as shoes, clothing and equipment. Men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes, as well as those in the football program, will be outfitted by Jordan Brand. (With the partnership, UCLA will become the fifth school in the country to partner with Jordan Brand on football.)

Watch on FN

“UCLA has a rich tradition of excellence on the court and field, as well as in the classroom,” Jordan Brand president Craig Williams said in a statement. “Like Nike and Jordan Brand, the Bruins have a championship mindset, and their impact is felt both in sport and within the community.”

According to the joint statement, officially licensed UCLA x Nike and Jordan Brand gear will hit stores next fall.

Up until this year, UCLA was tied to Under Armour. In 2016, the school and the Baltimore-based brand inked a $280 million deal — which at the time was the biggest footwear and apparel sponsorship in college sports history.

However, in late June, Under Armour informed UCLA of its desire to end their record-breaking 15-year contract by invoking the force majeure clause as the COVID-19 health crisis swept the United States and subsequently put a pause to college sports. Two months later, UCLA filed a lawsuit against Under Armour, alleging that the company failed to pay up as scheduled or deliver product as promised. It also claimed that the coronavirus crisis was not the reason behind Under Armour’s decision to exit the partnership; rather, UCLA alleges it was the brand’s financial standing. The current status of the litigation is unclear although recent reports have indicated that UA will continue to outfit UCLA’s varsity teams for the next few months.

Women Dancing on Mountain Summit to Sponsored By Deckers

From Responsibility, Comes Opportunity

With a rich history of corporate responsibility, Deckers Brands embraces a holistic approach to doing the right thing.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad