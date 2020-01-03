Marketing Plays: Giuseppe Zanotti Goes Gold for Spring ’20 + More News

Jan. 3, 2020: Giuseppe Zanotti is setting the gold standard for spring ’20. The designer unveiled his latest campaign featuring four key silhouettes: the Lilium, Phoebe, Bebe and Catia. The shoes are shot on models with the backdrop of bodies of water, which is meant to showcase a sensual and self-confident energy. “I wanted to create a kind of stylistic clean slate,” said the founder in a statement. “This campaign conveys my ethos of beauty and strength, style and craftsmanship.” Gold is key for the season as seen on the ’70s-inspired Phoebe block-heeled platform, as well as on the Lilium’s oversize leather-constructed sandal.

Giuseppe Zanotti’s Bebe platform seen in the brand’s spring ’20 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

