Marketing Plays: Rack Room Shoes Honors Essential Workers + More News

See all the season’s biggest marketing moves, from ad campaigns and digital initiatives to major ambassador partnerships. Got some news to share? Send it to web@footwearnews.com.

Oct. 8, 2020: As an update to its longtime “Real People” campaign, Rack Room Shoes is honoring “Real Heroes” this fall. Each week, the footwear retailer will highlight one or two essential workers on its website and social channels. The participants, who were nominated through online submissions, include doctors, nurses, teachers, a postal service employee and — of course — Rack Room store associates, who have been working to serve customers safely during the pandemic. All the “heroes” received free pairs of shoes, including Crocs, to model during their at-home photo shoots.

Rack Room Shoes’ fall 2020 campaign features “Real Heroes,” including its store associates. CREDIT: Courtesy of Rack Room Shoes

Watch on FN

Sept. 29, 2020: Paul Stuart will debut a secondary footwear collection for men this fall titled Metro. The collection features 12 styles made of soft, Italian leather and suede complete with a technologically advanced rubber sole. “This new collection is a blend of new sneaker sole technology with the updated classic styling of traditional shoes for men. They provide a stylish alternative to a casual sneaker without sacrificing any of the comforts our well-dressed customers are looking for,” said Javier Suarez, Paul Stuart’s creative director for footwear in the campaign video. `

Sept. 23, 2020: Diesel is calling attention to the events that weren’t in 2020. In a year when many gatherings and adventures were canceled, the brand is inviting fans to celebrate the good memories and commemorate missed opportunities, with a new denim customization tool on its website. Additionally, the label has unveiled a multimedia fall campaign featuring video clips of real-life anecdotes, directed by Pantera of the group Anonymous Content. The content will live online and on social media.

Sept. 15, 2020: Franco Sarto‘s latest ads for fall ’20 go back to basics. Dubbed #ADifferentKindofClassic, the campaign focuses on the brand’s Italian-designed shoes that are meant to be lived in, including a series of lug-sole and block-heel boots, streamlined loafers and wearable flats. The campaign was shot by photographer Robert Bomgartner and feature model Alima Alaf, styling was provided by Amit Gajwani and creative partners Howard Ash.

An image from the Franco Sarto fall ’20 campaign, featuring model Alima Alaf. CREDIT: Courtesy of Franco Sarto

Sept. 14, 2020: Serena Williams is back in Stuart Weitzman’s latest campaign for fall ’20, wearing fashion’s favorite autumnal silhouette — the boot. This season, Edmundo Castillo, the head of design at Stuart Weitzman, sought to maximize style and comfort to produce boots that can do it all. For the campaign, Williams is pictured in three of Stuart Weitzman’s newest boots: the Caressa 80, the Kolbie and the Parton.

Serena Williams in the Parton boot for he Stuart Weitzman fall ’20 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Sept. 3, 2020: Clarks merges past and present in its fall campaign — titled “Then. Now. Always.” It celebrates the enduring nature of Clarks’ iconic Desert Boot, while also recognizing 12 modern tastemakers, including Grammy-winning producer Kindness, songwriter Miink and photographer Charlotte Patmore. The group was photographed and filmed by Udoma Janssen in a bucolic countryside setting (perfect for social distancing), at the birthplace of the Clarks brand: Somerset, England. The campaign debuts globally on Sept. 7 with multiple media touchpoints.

An image from Clarks’ fall ’20 ad campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Clarks

Sept. 2, 2020: “Normal People” star Daisy Edgar-Jones has officially entered the fashion world with her first campaign for Jimmy Choo. Jones is featured in the luxury label’s fall ’20 ads and can be seen in a range of product, including Jimmy Choo sneakers, which she wears with just a men’s oversized shirt, handbags and crystal-adorned heels. The British actress was shot on location in London at the landmark Chiltern Firehouse. She is featured in Jimmy Choo’s “In My Choo” video series as well, where she talks about the importance of fashion in acting.

Daisy Edgar-Jones stars in Jimmy Choo’s fall ’20 ad campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Aug. 11, 2020: The fall ’20 ads for Michael Michael Kors are all about that rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle. The campaign, which was shot by photographer Mikael Jansson, stars Bella Hadid living the jet-set lifestyle, with scenes of her hanging out with bandmates on the road and exiting a music venue, while dressed in the label’s fall ready-to-wear. This season, the collection emphasizes bohemian glamour, with paisley and floral prints, faux fur, suede and denim. The campaign comprises print, online and social media elements, as well as in outside placements.