Jennifer Lopez Is Fashion’s Most Coveted Spring ’20 Campaign Star — But Will She Drive Sales?

Jennifer Lopez is the face of three major fashion campaigns for spring ’20 — making her the season’s most coveted ad star.

Days after she revealed her new campaign with Versace wearing the dress, Guess released its new photos with Lopez, who is returning to the brand as its face. Meanwhile, Coach is expected to unveil its ads with the actress and songstress in the coming days.

While it’s rare for a celebrity to front so many different brands in the same season, Lopez, 50, is arguably at the top of her game. “She’s unique and a mega star right now,” said Marc Beckman, founding partner and CEO of New York-based agency DMA United, noting that Lopez will garner even more attention in the coming weeks as the Super Bowl halftime act.

Jennifer Lopez Guess Campaign CREDIT: Courtesy of Guess

All three labels have already benefited from their affiliation with the celeb — at least when it comes to consumer engagement.

Lyst, which tracks online engagement, said searches for Coach spiked 67% at the end of November, following the brand’s announcement it was teaming up with Lopez. Searches for Coach bags, in particular, grew 204% in the fourth quarter.

At Guess, JLo became the face of Guess for the first time in 2018 for the brand’s spring campaign. Lyst said searches more than doubled in that year compared with 2017.

The fashion excitement surrounding Lopez reached new heights when she wore her iconic jungle-print dress from 20 years ago on the Versace runway during Milan Fashion Week last September.

Jennifer Lopez on the runway at Versace’s spring 2020 Milan Fashion Week show. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

According to Launch Metrics, Lopez racked up a whopping $32.2 million in media impact value for Versace related to that appearance. (The company defines media impact value as a “true monetary value to marketing strategies across print, online and social media in order to calculate ROI.”)

Still, the question remains: Can Lopez move merch?

“There is an inherent risk when it comes to monetizing the relationship,” said Marc Beckman, founding partner and CEO of New York-based agency DMA United. “Jennifer Lopez checks the mark of being an influencer. People want to look like her and they’re inspired by her… But the product needs to be creative.”