‘Skechers’ Song Goes Viral on TikTok — How the Brand Is Benefiting From More Than 1 Billion Streams

Talk about organic marketing. Thanks to TikTok, Skechers is enjoying a major boost in brand awareness — all stemming from rapper DripReport and his now viral song, “Skechers.” The hit, which gained attention on the Chinese video-sharing social media platform last month has since moved up the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart and rose to as high as No. 1 on the Spotify US Viral Chart and No. 1 on the Shazam US Discovery Chart.

“Skechers” was first posted on YouTube in January and has since received more than 61 million views there. However, it was TikTok that helped take this song on a meteoric rise, and in turn, give the Manhattan Beach, Calif.-based brand countless organic online impressions.

For example, the original “Skechers” by DripReport sound clip was used for approximately 2.5 million videos on the platform, while other accounts such as Tyga and Goalsounds made their own versions of the song, which were also used for 2,000 and 393,000 additional videos, respectively.

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, who has 53.3 million followers, made a video with the “Skechers” clip, garnering 39.3 million views, 6.3 million likes and nearly 74,000 shares.

Other viral moments came from popular TikTok users Lil Huddy, Josh Richards and Daisy Keech, all of whom used the song in videos, generating nearly 43 million views combined.

“Brands try and hope to create these moments — often by spending a lot and sometimes they find success, but the DripReport ‘Skechers’ track was 100% viral, 100% user-generated content,” a spokesperson from Skechers told FN. “It was fully organic thanks to the very catchy song, and mostly driven by a hard-to-reach audience — 15-to-34-year-old-consumers.”

Though the company did not directly attribute a boom in e-commerce sales last month to the TikTok song, the viral craze certainly created significant exposure and amplified its relevance with the Gen Z and millennial consumers. Plus, it’s now increasingly clear that brands needs to start paying attention to the growing social platform.

“E-commerce sales in April were up more than 400% in the United States versus the same period last year, and we are seeing similar strong increases in our online business internationally and in accounts worldwide,” the Skechers spokesperson said of the brand’s recent digital growth. Last month, Skechers CFO John Vandemore said in an earnings call that its products hit the “sweet spot” of what consumers are looking for right now — from athletic to work shoes.