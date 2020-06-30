Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Is the No. 1 Highest-Paid Star on Instagram — Dethroning Kylie Jenner

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the highest-paid actor in Hollywood — and apparently, he’s also the top-earning star when it comes to Instagram.

Johnson landed the No. 1 spot on Hopper HQ’s fourth annual Instagram Rich List — ranking as the only star to average more than $1 million per post. According to Hopper, Johnson’s estimated price per Instagram post has grown 15% since last year, when he averaged $882,000 and was ranked No. 6 on the list.

In the athletic space, Johnson, has a with Under Armour, selling shoes, apparel and headphones under his Project Rock line — and often promoting the products on social media. Per Forbes, the workout buff earns seven figures in royalties from sales of his UA gear.

Since Hopper HQ’s rankings began, this marks the first year that a Kardashian-Jenner didn’t nab the top spot. After holding steady at No. 1 for two years straight, Kylie Jenner fell to No. 2 in the rankings, with an average estimated earnings per post of $986,000. According to Hopper, Jenner’s cost per post fell 22% after controversy surrounding her billionaire status. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul was previously an Adidas ambassador but no longer works with the Three Stripes. Meanwhile, Jenner’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, nabbed the No. 4 spot on the list for the third straight year, with an estimated earnings per post of $858,000.

The top 10 list included a pair of soccer players in Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar da Silva Santos Junior. Ronaldo, who is the world’s most-followed Instagrammer with 225 million fans, commands an average of $889,000 per post, according to Hopper, making him the third highest-paid person on the platform. The athlete has a lifetime deal with Nike.

Also backed by The Swoosh, Neymar snagged the No. 10 spot on the list, earning $704,000 per post. The star has more than 30 endorsement deals to his name.

Other celebs to make the list included Ariana Grande, Instagram’s most followed woman, who makes $853,000 per post, as well as Puma ambassador Selena Gomez.

Below, see the full list of celebrities who made Hopper’s top 10 list.

1. Dwayne Johnson, $1,015,000 per post (187 million followers)

2. Kylie Jenner, $986,000 per post (182 million followers)

3. Cristiano Ronaldo, $889,000 per post (225 million followers)

4. Kim Kardashian, $858,000 per post (176 million followers)

5. Ariana Grande, $853,000 per post. (191 million followers)

6. Selena Gomez, $848,000 per post (180 million followers)

7. Beyoncé Knowles, $770,000 per post (149 million followers)

8. Justin Bieber, $747,000 per post (139 million followers)

9. Taylor Swift, $722,000 per post (135 million followers)

10. Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, $704,000 per post (139 million followers)