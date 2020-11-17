Puma Signs Pop Megastar Dua Lipa

Puma just added some star power to its already robust ambassador roster: Dua Lipa.

The German sportswear giant announced today that it signed a multiyear deal with the singer-songwriter, who will be the face of its women’s business. Aside from boosting the profile of Puma’s women’s business unit, Lipa will work to “help inspire women around the world” through global campaigns and “important inclusive initiatives close to her heart.”

“From performance rehearsals to hiking in the hills, it’s important to feel comfortable & look good. I’ve got so many ideas for the projects and campaigns I’ll be taking part in and look forward to bringing them all to life with my Puma family,” Lipa said in a statement.

Aside from revealing the deal, Puma stated Lipa will star in its “She Moves Us” campaign, which was created to inspire women to achieve and connect through sport and culture.

“We were drawn towards her creativity, passion, drive and the way in which she resonates with the young female consumer. But most importantly, we were moved by her authentic passion to close the gender gap and look forward to supporting her through several brand initiatives we have planned together. We think she embodies what today’s consumer is looking for in a role model,” Puma global director of brand and marketing Adam Petrick said in a statement.

To kick off the partnership, Puma said it will be the presenting sponsors of Lipa’s “Studio 2054” virtual performance. Not only will the pop star and her dancers be in Puma head-to-toe, but the brand is also offering a limited amount of tickets for the performance at a discount to her fans.

The athletic powerhouse has been busy in recent months adding to its ambassador roster. In September, Puma signed UFC champion Israel Adesanya and soccer star Neymar Jr. And in October, it added promising soon-to-be NBA rookie LaMelo Ball.