Crocs Rolls Out New Product — Including Wedge Heels — With an Inclusive Marketing Message

Crocs is ushering in 2020 with a plan: Trend-forward new product, a revised A-list ambassador roster and a fresh, inclusive marketing campaign.

The company’s executives are upbeat on the potential with Crocs chief marketing officer Terence Reilly dubbing the label’s new Brooklyn Wedge “THE shoe of 2020.” The silhouette — a wedge sandal that comes in multiple heel heights — has Crocs’ LiteRide foam footbed technology and intuitive upper straps.

While the brand had tightened its focus on its Classic Clog over the past few years, it is diversifying the offerings with the aim of appealing to its Gen Z fanbase. Spring brings new, on-trend colorways of the silhouette, including mint, cantaloupe, hot pink and electric yellow. The slide sandal variation on the classic, the Classic Slides, have also gotten the neon treatment.

Crocs Classic Slides CREDIT: Crocs

Additionally, Crocs will offer new variations on its Jibbitz rubberized charms — its affordable take, at about $3.99 each, on the personalization trend that fashion brands have embraced in recent years. The Colorado-based company is also offering the Clog, the Pacer and Women’s Stretch Sandals with its LiteRide comfort tech.

Crocs LiteRide Clog CREDIT: Crocs

For 2020, the brand has added Chinese actress Yang Mi and Indian actress-producer Priyanka Chopra to its roster. Returning are American actress Zooey Deschanel, Korean actress and Gugudan girl band member Kim Sejeong and Japanese actress-model Suzu Hirose.

Yang Mi in Classic Clogs. CREDIT: Crocs

Priyanka Chopra wears Crocs Classic Slides. CREDIT: Crocs

But Crocs’ marketing efforts for 2020 will go beyond its ambassadors. The brand is continuing its “Come As You Are” campaign with a twist: It will use its “One-Of-A-Kinds” cast, which represents a group diverse in age, background, belief, orientation and ability.

“The fourth iteration of the Come As You Are campaign is a proclamation to our fans: It’s time to stand up and stand out,” said Terence Reilly, Crocs chief marketing officer. “Our new lineup of global brand ambassadors and ‘One-Of-A-Kinds’ ambassadors offers the perfect mix of star power and authentic representation to help CrocNation feel empowered and emboldened to own who they are.”

Crocs’ One-of-a-Kind ambassadors. CREDIT: Crocs

