Blackpink’s Rosé Lands Gig as Saint Laurent’s Newest Face

Blackpink’s Rosé has landed a new gig: face of Saint Laurent.

On Monday, the K-pop phenom was revealed as the star of the French house’s fall ’20 campaign. Rosé appears in a set of black-and-white images taken by Saint Laurent designer Anthony Vaccarello, modeling a lace minidress with thigh-highs. In another image, the star pairs a leopard-print pussy-bow blouse with pleated black trousers and a thin croc-print belt. In addition to the photos, Rosé appears in black-and-white video, which was shot by legendary photographer David Sims.

On her personal Instagram account — where she has over 25.5 million followers — Rosé re-grammed a photo of herself in the animal-print top, captioning the image: “So honored to be a part of this.”

Often thought of as the female equivalent of BTS, Blackpink was founded in 2016, consisting of Rosé along with Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo. As a collective, the quartet has landed endorsement deals with the likes of Louis Vuitton and Dior Beauty.

More recently, the group, which is styled by Jieun, appeared in the star-studded Adidas Originals’ “Change Is a Team Sport” campaign, wearing Superstar sneakers. And Rosé isn’t the only member to parlay her stardom into a fashion deal of her own — in fact, all four of the girls have struck up deals with European luxury brands. Jennie became a Chanel Korea brand ambassador in 2018 and often appears front row at the label’s shows. Meanwhile, Lisa works with Celine, serving as a muse to creative director Hedi Slimane, and she appears in the brand’s fall ’20 advertising. And Jisoo has a relationship with Dior Beauty.

Fans of Rosé may not be all that surprised to see the star in a Saint Laurent campaign, as she appeared front row at the brand’s shows both for spring ’20 and fall ’20.

Rosé of Blackpink on the front row at Saint Laurent spring ’20. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Rex Shutterstock

In addition to featuring Rosé in its fall ’20 campaign, Saint Laurent selected musician Lenny Kravitz to model menswear for the season. In the past, the house has tapped stars such as Travis Scott, Ezra Miller, Anja Rubik and Cara Delevingne to model its wares.

