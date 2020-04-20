Why New Balance, Chaco + More USA Shoe Companies Have Halted Production to Make Masks

As the rest of the footwear industry continues to rally for the aid of health-care workers around the country during the coronavirus crisis, with many offering donations of essential protective equipment including life-saving masks, athletic giant New Balance has also taken up the cause.

According to the company, it was able to utilize its 75-plus years of domestic manufacturing experience and input from local medical and lab institutions to tap into its supply chain for materials to produce general-use masks.

In addition to obtaining materials from vendor partner Deal Inc., which also supplies goods to the medical industry, New Balance used materials, including no-sew and performance laces, it had on hand at factories in Lawrence, Mass., and Norridgewock, Maine. It is also pursuing break-even pricing and/or donations for the production of these masks.

The company reported it’s on track to produce 100,000 a week, which will be distributed to medical facilities in areas surrounding its factories.

New Balance is also responding to calls for other personal protective equipment, such as gowns and foot coverings, which will in turn explore opportunities using its U.S. 3D printing capabilities.

With a shortage of face masks escalating, L.L. Bean got creative, too, tapping employees that typically stitch and sew its Bean boots and boat totes in its Maine manufacturing facility. Now, the brand is producing sneeze masks made out of its dog bed liners, with capabilities of producing 10,000 a day for distribution to health-care organizations.

Based on the properties of the material — which is soft, liquid-resistant, durable and washable — L.L. Bean is working with Massachusetts Institute of Technology and other labs to determine if it can also be used for surgical masks.

Want more?

Free Crocs Are Now Available to Health-Care Workers on the Front Lines of the Coronavirus Crisis

Charity Works: Duke + Dexter, Hunter, Ranch Road Boots Aid the Coronavirus Fight

Inventory Is Piling Up During the Coronavirus Crisis — This Is How Companies Are Managing It