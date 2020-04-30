Prada Restarts Production with Futuristic Double Virus Screening for Employees and Families

The Prada Group has recommenced operations with futuristic safety protocols that set a benchmark for the fashion industry.

The progressive program begins with the partial reopening of industrial sites in Tuscany affecting around 300 employees who work in the leather goods, apparel and footwear departments of its Arezzo premises. Communicated to the local authorities in advance, the departments involved are those concerned with prototyping and sample-making essential to developing the company’s forthcoming collections. The factories in Umbria, Marche and Veneto will be next to partially reopen, followed by the collection and sample-making workshops in the Milan headquarters.

Prada gets back to work with high tech safety procedures. CREDIT: Prada

Every day, on arrival, employees will have their temperature taken and be provided with gloves and masks to wear for the full duration of their shift. Bottles of sanitizing gel are being placed near all workstations, and the rooms are sanitized twice daily. As a precautionary measure, the canteen will not operate for the first few weeks.

Additionally, Prada Group is the first Italian company to introduce a cutting-edge protocol that involves the double screening of employees, in a collaboration already agreed with Careggi hospital in Florence. A team of specialist nurses in dedicated rooms will carry out serological (antibody) testing on all employees, and those testing positive will also receive a viral test, again conducted on the premises. The company’s entire workforce will receive serological testing on a monthly basis, with no end date currently set for the screening program.

Prada has also implemented a full range of more general measures to safeguard the health of employees. As set out in the internal safety protocol, these involve reduced hours, or those split up over multiple shifts, to ensure staggered access to the sites and the correct distancing of approximately two meters between workstations.

“In this emergency situation we have not only been considering when to reopen our manufacturing facilities, but above all how to reopen them in total security, in order to safeguard our employees’ health and protect them from the virus. We therefore immediately sought advice from leading healthcare facilities and from specialist pharmaceutical companies to identify the top-rated medical technology currently available to safeguard the health of our employees with these virus-screening procedures and to contain the virus,” Prada Group CEO Patrizio Bertelli said in a statement.

The full cost will be borne in full by the company and in this initial phase there will be an estimated 1,000 tests per week, a figure which will rise significantly once production is back to full capacity. If any employees test positive, the company will also extend the double screening process to their family members. The possibility of employees requesting more frequent viral tests on a voluntary basis is currently being investigated.

Moreover, commercial agreements have been signed with Menarini Diagnostics to supply the kits for the serological test, and with a world leading company in the molecular diagnostics sector to supply testing kits to hospitals. With the aim of not depleting the public health system’s stocks, these materials will be bought directly from suppliers.