Marc Fisher Nabs Calvin Klein Footwear Business

Marc Fisher Footwear has added another brand to its portfolio. Announced today, the company has entered a multi-year license agreement with Calvin Klein for the design, production and distribution of both Calvin Klein and Calvin Klein Jeans women’s and men’s footwear collections in the U.S. and Canada.

Under the direction of Marc Fisher, the new Calvin Klein line will be heavily focused on sneakers and casuals, according to the company. “Dress will be represented, but we are focusing on the new world we live in,” explained Marc Fisher Footwear president Susan Itzkowitz. “As the brand resets, we are taking their brand DNA of being fashion-right and modern and creating compelling product against that narrative.”

The debut spring ’21 collections will launch at the August FFANY show via a virtual showroom, and despite uncertainty due to the coronavirus, the Marc Fisher brand said it is optimistic that the Calvin Klein customer will continue to buy.

“Our team has been working diligently on an experience that visually will make buyers feel confident about the collection they are viewing and showcasing the shoes in the best way possible,” Itzkowitz told FN. “Of course, everyone is cautious given the last four months we have dealt with, but our buyers will be excited to see the new collection, especially the diversification of the line. Their customer knows the brand to be modern, high quality and of the greatest value, instilling confidence and loyalty.”

In addition, Calvin Klein, which is owned by parent company PVH Corp., will bring its footwear offering for Europe and Asia in-house in 2021, following the completion of its partnership with Jimlar Corp., a division of Global Brands Group. Jimlar currently holds the Europe and Asia footwear license for the Calvin Klein Jeans, Calvin Klein and CK Calvin Klein shoes lines, which will expire at the end of 2020.

As a result, the company will have now more control over product design and development, while also leveraging the Calvin Klein’s established infrastructure and distribution networks in both Asia and Europe.

With the Marc Fisher partnership, the goal is to build a bigger and more diversified Calvin Klein footwear brand, focusing on styling, classifications, quality and price points. Said Itzkowtiz, “We want to take Calvin Klein’s apparel approach, creating everyday footwear essentials and taking them to iconic status.”

Other brands within the Marc Fisher portfolio include Guess, G by Guess, Tommy Hilfiger, Tretorn, Easy Spirit, Evolve, Bandolino, Nine West, Indigo Rd., Unisa and Sigerson Morrison, as well as namesake labels Marc Fisher and Marc Fisher LTD.