Under Armour Employee Fatally Shot at Florida Store

An Under Armour employee was fatally shot on Monday night at an outlet store in Orlando, Fla., according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police chief Orlando Rolon confirmed in a press conference that officials were searching for 46-year-old Daniel Everett, who is accused of killing a female manager just after 8 p.m. ET at the Under Armour store inside the Orlando International Premium Outlets. (Police did not reveal the identity of the victim.)

Investigators said that Everett, who worked at the store for three years, was fired on Monday morning and returned that evening and opened fire on the employee and killed her. At the news briefing, Rolon added that police learned after the shooting that Everett had created a list that included the names of other store employees as targets. Officials said those store employees were “accounted for and safe at this time.”

Police said that Everett is armed and dangerous, and his whereabouts as well as motive remain unknown. They added that he may be driving a 2012 silver Kia Sorrento with the license plate IH21AC.

ARMED and DANGEROUS: Daniel Everett is the suspect in the Under Armour homicide on 2/10/20. Please call 9-1-1 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/G4yqSGoNiF — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 11, 2020

In a statement to FN, Under Armour wrote, “Last night, we learned of a terrible tragedy involving the loss of a member of the Under Armour family at one of our stores in Orlando. Our hearts go out to our teammate and her family and to all of the teammates affected by this awful incident. Out of respect to the victim and her family, and because this is an active investigation, we are not in position to offer any details at this time. Our concern right now is with the safety and security of everyone involved. We have a team on the ground and are in close coordination with law enforcement as we monitor the situation closely.”

