Sign up for our newsletter today!

Steve Madden and Alice + Olivia’s Stacey Bendet Publicly Spar Over Alleged Knockoffs

By Nikara Johns
Nikara Johns

Nikara Johns

More Stories By Nikara

View All
Steve Madden Alice & Olivia Stacey Bendet
Steve Madden and Alice + Olivia's Stacey Bendet.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Steve Madden and Alice + Olivia CEO Stacey Bendet got into a public argument over the weekend where the two accused each other of creating knockoff designs. Bendet posted the heated exchange on Instagram and the video has since made waves online.

The dispute appeared to have taken place in a hotel lobby, where Bendet said she was accompanied by her four-year-old daughter, when she ran into Madden, who is founder, creative and design for his eponymous footwear and accessories conglomerate. Madden, said Bendet, complemented her outfit. “I asked him if he was going to continue to copy it like he did with my trademarked Stace designs,” Bendet’s said of the incident in her social media post.

Related

Brands Prioritize Sustainability at Sole Commerce in NYC

You Can Register to Vote in Steve Madden Stores

These Clear Wedges Will Go With Everything In Your Closet

Alice + Olivia Staceface
Alice + Olivia’s “Staceface” design.
CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

In the video, Madden is heard responding, “Honey, if you’re going to be rude, you can go f–k yourself …You copy people all the time. We were making faces way before you.”

In the now-viral exchange, Bendet was likely referencing a lawsuit her company filed in 2018 against Steve-Madden-owned label Betsey Johnson for copyright and trademark infringement. The Betsey Johnson company was acquired by Madden in 2010. In the 2018 suit, Alice & Olivia had accused Betsey Johnson of using Bendet’s signature face, the “StaceFace,” on its bags.

View this post on Instagram

I usually have my feed filled with positivity, female empowerment and the beautiful clothes my team and i are so proud to create—-but today I am posting this example of bullying, copying, and overall disrespect toward creativity and women—-@stevemadden launches a verbal assault on me in a hotel lobby—-he said hello and complemented my outfit and I asked him if he was going to continue to copy it like he did with my trademarked stace designs 🤷‍♀️—-you can see him lose his temper and become aggressive using vulger language all while my four year old screams mommy in the background——I am sharing this because his behavior is not acceptable in business or life—-he could have apologized or showed some remorse—but no, he responds with intimidation—we can’t stop bullies unless we stand up to them!!! I hope what my daughters learned was how you never let a man or anyone) speak to you this way!

A post shared by alice + olivia by StaceyBendet (@aliceandolivia) on

On social media, Bendet posted another video of herself, which can be found on her Instagram Story highlights, adding, “Brands like his can’t be allowed to do that. They can’t go and knock off designer product put it under a different label and think that’s OK. In truth, as a person, I think he showed his true colors, which is a full on pig.”

The incident is not the first time Madden and his company — which owns Blondo, Brian Atwood, Greats and several other shoe brands‚ have been accused of copying designs. A decade ago, British fashion house Alexander McQueen filed a trade dress suit against Steven Madden Ltd., alleging that the latter’s Seryna boots were a clear copy of its Faithful boots. (The two also settled out of court.) Most recently, Steve Madden and Yves Saint Laurent settled their dispute out of court, jointly filing in May 2019 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York to voluntarily dismiss the case that alleged Madden’s Sicily flats design had infringed on the latter’s high-heeled Tribute sandal. In 2017, eco-friendly label Allbirds accused Steve Madden of copying the design of its signature wool lace-up sneaker.

Want more?

Skechers Sues Steve Madden For Go Walk Patent Infringement

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad