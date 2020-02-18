Steve Madden and Alice + Olivia’s Stacey Bendet Publicly Spar Over Alleged Knockoffs

Steve Madden and Alice + Olivia CEO Stacey Bendet got into a public argument over the weekend where the two accused each other of creating knockoff designs. Bendet posted the heated exchange on Instagram and the video has since made waves online.

The dispute appeared to have taken place in a hotel lobby, where Bendet said she was accompanied by her four-year-old daughter, when she ran into Madden, who is founder, creative and design for his eponymous footwear and accessories conglomerate. Madden, said Bendet, complemented her outfit. “I asked him if he was going to continue to copy it like he did with my trademarked Stace designs,” Bendet’s said of the incident in her social media post.



Alice + Olivia’s “Staceface” design. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

In the video, Madden is heard responding, “Honey, if you’re going to be rude, you can go f–k yourself …You copy people all the time. We were making faces way before you.”

In the now-viral exchange, Bendet was likely referencing a lawsuit her company filed in 2018 against Steve-Madden-owned label Betsey Johnson for copyright and trademark infringement. The Betsey Johnson company was acquired by Madden in 2010. In the 2018 suit, Alice & Olivia had accused Betsey Johnson of using Bendet’s signature face, the “StaceFace,” on its bags.

