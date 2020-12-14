Nike and Warren Lotas Settle Lawsuit Over ‘Illegal Fake’ Dunk Sneakers

The legal battle between Nike Inc. and Warren Lotas appears to have come to an end.

According to a filing on Friday in the United States District Court in the Central District of California, the sportswear giant has entered into a confidential settlement agreement with the Los Angeles-based brand and its eponymous founder.

If approved by the court, Nike’s consent judgment and permanent injunction will ban Lotas from “manufacturing, transporting, promoting, importing, advertising, publicizing, distributing, offering for sale or selling any products” that use Nike’s trademarks and trade dress. This includes the Swoosh logo, the “Nike” and “Dunk” names and the silhouette of the Dunk shoe, which was at the center of the lawsuit filed in mid-October.

No further details, including the monetary amount of the agreement, was disclosed. FN has reached out to both parties for comment.

Two months ago, Nike went to court to defend what it described as “one of the most iconic and influential sneakers of all time.” The Beaverton, Ore.-based company accused Lotas and his company of trademark infringement, trademark dilution and unfair competition, among other counts.

In the complaint, Nike called out several Warren Lotas releases, including the Warren Lotas x Staple Pigeon OG sneaker, which posted on Warren Lotas’ Instagram account on Sept. 27 and was sold out by the time of the suit’s filing.

“Warren Lotas only recently announced these sneakers, but there is already confusion in the marketplace regarding whether they are legitimate customizations or illegal fakes,” read the lawsuit.

Nike provided these images as part of its trademark infringement suit against Warren Lotas.

Two days later, Lotas indicated that he planned to move forward with fulfilling orders for pairs of his label’s sneakers that were mentioned in the suit. “We are currently investigating the claims made against us and will do what it takes to remedy the situation amicably,” he wrote in a post on his Instagram account. “We are in the midst of an historic moment — something that will make these shoes feel like you’re wearing a trophy for small business, rather than the source of controversy.”

Currently, the WarrenLotas.com site appears to be closed for online orders. A message on the homepage reads “Thank you for your continued support!”