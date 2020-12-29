Nike Confirms No Employees Were Injured in Memphis Logistics Center Shooting

Nike Inc. is cooperating with local authorities in Memphis, Tenn. following an incident at its North America Logistics Center in the city today, the company confirmed in a statement to FN.

Local reports this morning had indicated that there was a shooting at the athletic brand’s Memphis-based distribution center on 3100 New Frayser Blvd.

When reached by FN, a spokesperson for the Memphis Police Department confirmed that an incident took place at that particular Nike distribution center in the city — the brand has several such warehouses in the area — and that there were no injuries.

Law enforcement officials are looking into this incident as possibly being related to city-wide car theft activity. It remains an ongoing investigation.

“The safety of our employees is a top priority, and we will continue to do what is in their best interest,” Nike said in a statement. “We are cooperating with the Memphis, Tennessee Police Department regarding an incident at our North America Logistics Center in Memphis, Tennessee. No employees were injured.”

According to its annual report, Nike has six “significant” distribution centers. Four are located in Memphis, two of which are owned and two of which are leased. According to its annual report, as of May 31, 2019, Nike had approximately 76,700 employees worldwide, including retail and part-time employees.