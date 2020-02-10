Man Charged With Murder of Timberland Employee at the Company Headquarters

A Maine man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of a Timberland employee at the company’s headquarters in Stratham, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office confirmed in a statement today.

Robert Pavao, 20, of Berwick, Maine, has been arrested in connection to the crime. Pavao was charged with one count of second-degree murder for knowingly causing the death of an adult female by assaulting her and one count of second-degree murder for “recklessly causing the death of an adult female under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by assaulting her,” according to the attorney general’s office.

The identity of the woman, 46, has not been revealed. However, Timberland confirmed she was an employee of the company.

“It is with extreme sadness that we share news of the loss of a beloved member of the Timberland community. The incident took place on Sunday, Feb. 9 at our Stratham, New Hampshire headquarters. Police are actively investigating and have a suspect in custody; we are cooperating fully with authorities. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones as they process this senseless tragedy,” Timberland said in a statement emailed to FN.

According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, Pavao’s was to be arraigned today at Rockingham Superior Court in Brentwood.