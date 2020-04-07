Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Trademark New Foundation Name for Clothing, Footwear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have launched a new charitable foundation.

Called “Archewell,” the organization is Meghan and Harry’s first joint venture since they completed their final royal engagement last month. The couple said Archewell will offer a number of services, including emotional support groups, multimedia educational materials and a wellbeing site.

On March 3, Meghan and Harry filed a trademark application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to have exclusive rights for the phrase “Archewell” across a number of categories, including apparel and shoes. Specifically, the trademark would apply to “tops, bottoms, shirts, skirts, dresses, pants, jeans, shorts, sweaters, jackets, socks; loungewear; rainwear; footwear; headwear.” Meghan and Harry also hope to be granted exclusive use of “Archewell” for charitable services, educational materials, a website and more.

Last year, Meghan and Harry filed an application to trademark “Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex” for use on footwear, apparel and accessories as well as for printed materials, such as textbooks, brochures and photographs, and public awareness campaigns. However, they have withdrawn their trademarks requests, purportedly because they were told they would no longer be able to use the word “royal” in their branding after stepping down from their posts as as senior members of the royal family.

Since marrying Prince Harry, Meghan has become a bonafide fashion influencer, with clothing and footwear she wears often quickly selling out — an effect known as the “Markle Sparkle.” According to fashion search platform Lyst, Meghan’s outfits fueled an average 216% increase in searches for pieces similar to those she wore — the highest average spike of any celebrity, including influentials like Zendaya, Cardi B and Kylie Jenner. When the actress wore multiple shirtdresses during a 2019 tour of South Africa, searches for the category rose 45% month-over-month, per Lyst, with queries for a Club Monaco dress she wore rising by a whopping 570%. Meghan has also raised the profile of several shoe brands, including accessibly priced, sustainable labels Rothy’s and Veja as well as designer labels Sarah Flint and Aquazzura.

