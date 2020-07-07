Kanye West Files to Trademark ‘West Day Ever’ for Use on Clothing & Footwear

“West Day Ever” clothing and footwear may be in Yeezy’s future.

On June 26 — the same day it announced a blockbuster deal with Gap Inc. — Kanye West’s brand filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to trademark the phrase for use on apparel and shoes.

If approved, the trademark would grant Yeezy the exclusive rights to use the “West Day Ever” phrase on a wide range of clothing items — from sweatshirts to jackets to shorts, as well as PJs and children’s apparel — as well as accessories such as socks, belts, scarves and hats. As for footwear, sneakers, boots, sandals and slippers are among the items which the trademark would cover.

On June 26, West debuted the “West Day Ever” hashtag on his social media to announce his Gap partnership. Later that day, he followed up the announcement with a series of other tweets using the phrase, revealing the launch of the Yeezy Foam Runner “Ararat” as well as the release of the “Wash Us in the Blood” music video.

Given the timing of the trademark filing, insiders are speculating that West could be planning to use “West Day Ever” on Yeezy Gap products. The Yeezy Gap line is expected to debut in Gap stores and on the retailer’s website in 2021, with Yeezy to receive royalties and potential equity tied to sales achievement. Of course, if Yeezy is granted its trademark, the “West Day Ever” phrase would be exclusively the brand’s for use on its Adidas Yeezy sneakers.

According to Forbes, West’s estimated net worth is about $1.3 billion. That figure includes $1.26 billion from the Yeezy empire, as West owns 100% of the brand. The designer’s net worth further includes $102 million in real estate holdings, along with roughly $90 million from his musical label and his own recording and publishing rights. Further, Forbes estimates Adidas Yeezy line made about $1.3 billion in revenue for 2019, with West taking home approximately $140 million of that.

In addition to generating buzz around his clothing and footwear creations, West has made headlines in recent days for his July 4 announcement of a plan to run for president of the United States. With just four months to go until election day, the rapper-turned-designer appears to have missed some key deadlines to file paperwork with the Federal Election Commission. However, there is still time in many states for independent candidates to be added to the ballot.