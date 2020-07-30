Dick’s Sporting Goods Sued Over Name of New ‘Overtime’ Discount Chain

“[Dick’s Sporting Goods’] launch of a deep-discount retail chain under Overtime’s identical trademark to sell to sporting enthusiasts precisely the same categories of apparel and sports accessories that Overtime has been offering for years inevitably damages Overtime, causes immediate and irreparable harm to Overtime, and threatens to deceive the public,” the company wrote in a filing.

The three Overtime by Dick’s Sporting Goods outposts — located in Plainville, Conn., Hagerstown, Md. and Philadelphia — house an assortment of apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment up to 75% off regular prices and were introduced last month. The company also opened five Dick’s Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale units, offering discounts of up to 90%, as temporary popups.

In its complaint, Overtime notes that Dick’s filed a petition with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the Warehouse Sale name — but opted not to register Overtime by Dick’s Sporting Goods before announcing the concept. Overtime alleges that this was because Dick’s “knew of Overtime’s trademark rights.”