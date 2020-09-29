Cardi B ‘WAP’ Footwear Could Be in the Works

Cardi B is looking to cash in on the momentum behind her modern-day feminist anthem, ‘WAP.’

The rapper, who collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion for the hit record this summer, filed paper work with the United States Patent and Trademark Office last week to trademark the term “WAP” for a range of items, including footwear, clothing and headwear.

The applications, filed on Sept. 23 and first reported by TMZ, also cover alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, athletic gear, handbags, luggage and a range of baby items.

‘WAP,’ which caused a stir due to its bold, sexually explicit lyrics, marked Cardi’s first release since her 2019 platinum-certified single “Press.”

To accompany the track, Cardi and Megan debuted a music video — complete with cameos from Kylie Jenner, Normani and Rosalía — that turned heads for its visuals and high fashion looks.

In the video, Cardi, whose fashion collaborations have included a partnership with Reebok and another with Fashion Nova, can be seen in an entirely leopard-print room flanked by leopards. She wore a custom Mugler thong bodysuit — also in matching leopard print. The long-sleeved look was designed with cut-outs, which gave way for Cardi’s matching nipple covers. She paired the ensemble with leopard-print Casadei pumps.

Megan, meanwhile, opted for a long-sleeved, white and black tiger-print thong bodysuit. Custom made by Zigman, the design featured gloves with chest cut-outs. Megan paired the print with black pumps.

For what it’s worth, it might be high time for Cardi to dabble more deeply in the fashion space. The influential rapper has been known for both her luxurious statement style as well as her athleisure looks. Just this month, she unveiled a giant billboard on the side of the Louvre Museum in Paris, featuring her debut in a Balenciaga advertising campaign.

Sporting a sleek black bob, Cardi is shown reclining on fake grass surrounded by bright yellow kids’ toys, wearing a slinky, black evening gown with an asymmetric cleavage cut low over one breast. Among the items scattered on the ground is a pristine white version of Balenciaga’s new Neo Classic handbag.