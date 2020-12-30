Alexander Wang Sexual Misconduct Accusers Get Support From Model Alliance, Designer Remains Silent

Days after a string of social media posts surfaced accusing famed fashion designer Alexander Wang of sexual misconduct, the Model Alliance is speaking up in support of the models at the center of the allegations against Wang.

“We at the Model Alliance stand in solidarity with those who have shared accusations of sexual abuse by Alexander Wang,” the research, policy and advocacy group posted to its Instagram account Tuesday. “Let’s be clear: The fashion industry’s lack of transparency and accountability leaves all models vulnerable to abuse, regardless of their sex or gender identity.”

The group went on to thank Sh*t Model Mgmt and Diet Prada, a social media-based fashion watchdog, for surfacing the allegations against Wang this week.

On Monday, Sh*t Model Mgmt posted to its Instagram account: “Alexander Wang is an alleged sexual predator, many male models and trans models have come out and spoken about the alleged sexual abuse that Alexander Wang has inflicted upon them. It is important to show your support to these victims by unfollowing Alexander Wang and boycotting his clothing line.”

Watch on FN

The post contained a series of images that each purported to detail alleged instances of sexual misconduct on the part of Wang. One such story claimed Wang offered so-called “molly water” to a “trans man” with whom he was sharing a limo and another contained accusations of rape.

Also on Monday, Diet Prada posted an image of Wang and accuser Owen Mooney to its Instagram grid with the headline “The internet is exposing Alexander Wang’s history of sexual harassment.”

“The designer has built his brand around a hard partying, anything goes ethos, creating ‘walk of shame’-inspired campaigns and even casting R. Kelly in his SS17 campaign,” the post read. “His own, almost mythic, status as a NYC party figure, has even been alluded to with models walking the runway in “PARTY ANIMAL” and “WANGOVER” headbands for SS18. But now, tales from behind the velvet rope are spilling out.”

Diet Prada cited Mooney, a male model who came forward last weekend in a series of Tiktok videos describing a 2017 incident where he was allegedly groped by Wang in a packed New York City nightclub, as a catalyst for calling attention to Wang’s alleged behavior — noting that after Sh*t Model Mgmt posted Mooney’s story, “many others” came forward.

Representatives for Wang did not immediately respond to FN’s request for comment.