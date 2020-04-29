Still Haven’t Received Your Stimulus Check? 4 Reasons Why — and What You Can Do

Still waiting on your stimulus check? You’re not alone.

According to the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service, nearly 90 million Americans have already received payments totaling almost $160 billion in the program’s first three weeks. That’s more than half of the $290 billion set aside for direct disbursements to individuals as part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act aimed at boosting the coronavirus-battered United States economy.

But for many, the checks — estimated to be as much as $1,200 per person — have yet to hit their bank accounts. The IRS announced that it could take up to 20 weeks to send payments through the mail and launched a tracking tool called “Get My Payment,” where individuals can check the status of their rebate. (Complaints have emerged about glitches on the portal, which went live on April 15, but the IRS reported over the weekend that it has made “significant enhancements” to the site.)

Here, FN breaks down the reasons you may not have gotten your check and what you can do to get it quick.

You don’t qualify

If your salary is above the threshold for direct payments, you may not receive a stimulus check. Individuals who take home an annual salary of less than $75,000, heads-of-households who make below $112,500 or married joint filers who earn under $150,000 are eligible for the full amount of $1,200 a piece. Those who make more than this in adjusted gross income will see their payments reduced by $5 per $100 in excess. The checks are not applicable at $99,000 for single adults, $136,500 for heads-of-households and $198,000 for married joint filers.

The IRS doesn’t have your bank account information

If you’re eligible for the stimulus check but haven’t received it, the IRS may not have your bank account information on file. To make sure, visit the “Get My Payment” portal and enter your Social Security number, birthday and address. The site will then prompt you to provide your bank’s routing and account number, and you will be able to see how long it will take the IRS to send your payment. Without this bank account information, the IRS will deliver your check via mail to your last-known address — a process that can take several weeks.

You did not file a recent tax return

The IRS is sending out payments to individuals who filed their taxes in 2018 and 2019. However, individuals who don’t have recent tax returns can still get their payments — they may just have to take additional steps. On the “Get My Payment” portal, follow the instructions for non-filers and check your eligibility. Most Social Security recipients, as well as individuals who claim disability, railroad or veterans benefits may not need to fill out this form.

Someone has claimed you as a dependent

Individuals who have been claimed as a dependent — those who are 17 and under — are excluded from receiving a stimulus check. This could include millions of college students who might have been high-school juniors or seniors at the time of a respective 2018 or 2019 tax filing. However, the IRS will consider you eligible for a $1,200 check in the next tax season if nobody can claim you as a dependent at that time.