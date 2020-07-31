Nike Details 500 HQ Layoffs in New Filing

The Nike logo is seen outside the brand's store in New York City.

Nike is revealing more about coming layoffs as it shuffles tops management and closes two daycare centers on campus.

In a WARN notice filed with the state of Oregon yesterday, the company said it would permanently reduce its workforce by 500 employees at its Beaverton, Ore. headquarters. The layoffs will begin Oct. 1, with additional separations expected after that date.

Nike said in the filing that the moves involve some members of Nike’s corporate team and their executive assistants. In addition, 192 employees who work at the company’s two childcare centers will be impacted by the moves as Nike shutters the locations.

The Oregonian reported this week that Nike’s childcare support for employees will actually expand — and be available to “thousands” of employees across the U.S. The company plans to reveal more details this fall. FN has reached out to Nike for comment.

Related Exclusive: NBA's Fashionable P.J. Tucker Talks Racial Injustice & Buying Sneakers '24/7' Amid COVID-19 Nike Shares a Look at the LeBron Soldier 14 Nike Delivers Inspiring 'You Can't Stop Us' Film Ahead of the NBA Season Return Tonight

Last week, the company revealed a series of management changes and revealed planned job cuts across the workforce.

Watch on FN

“We are announcing changes today to transform Nike faster, accelerate against our biggest growth opportunities and extend our leadership position,” CEO John Donahoe said in a statement. “Now is the right time to build on Nike’s strengths and elevate a group of experienced, talented leaders who can help drive the next phase of our growth.”

In its fourth-quarter conference call last month, Nike said it’s forging ahead with the Consumer Direct Acceleration phase as part of its Consumer Direct Offense alignment, which was unveiled three years ago.

With the strategy, Nike intends to accelerate investments in e-commerce and technology, as well as simplify the men’s, women’s and kids’ businesses. It also plans to open up to 200 new smaller-format, digitally enabled stores across North America and Europe-Middle East-Africa countries.

Nike this week also made a notable change in its diversity and inclusion leadership.

Kellie Leonard, the firm’s chief diversity and inclusion officer for the past two years, has exited. Felicia Mayo, who joined Nike a year ago from Tesla, will lead a newly formed team as chief talent, diversity and culture officer.