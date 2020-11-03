Nike Is Now Laying Off 700 — Not 500 — Workers at Oregon HQ

Nike Inc. has increased the number of planned layoffs at its Beaverton, Ore.-based global headquarters, the company said in a filing with the state on Monday.

The Swoosh, which indicated in a WARN notice in July its plans to lay-off 500 workers at the HQ, has upped that number to 700 job cuts.

The company said in the updated WARN Notice on Nov. 2 that it expects to complete the staff reductions by Jan. 8, 2020.

In its July 23rd filing, Nike said that the cuts involve some members of its corporate team and their executive assistants. In addition, 192 employees who work at the company’s two childcare centers would be impacted by the moves as Nike shutters the locations. The company did not provide information this week on the roles affected by the 200 additional cuts.

“We are shifting our childcare strategy and launching a new benefit available to a greater number of teammates – not only at world headquarters, but also across the U.S.,” Nike said in a statement in July of the childcare centers’ impending closures. “We are expanding our childcare benefit from hundreds to thousands of employees, including, for the first time, our teammates in retail, distribution centers and air manufacturing innovation. This shift means we made the difficult decision to close the Nike Child Development centers and say goodbye to our faculty and staff.”

Watch on FN

That same month, the company revealed a series of management changes and revealed planned job cuts across the workforce.

“We are announcing changes today to transform Nike faster, accelerate against our biggest growth opportunities and extend our leadership position,” CEO John Donahoe said in a statement. “Now is the right time to build on Nike’s strengths and elevate a group of experienced, talented leaders who can help drive the next phase of our growth.”

Nike said this summer that it is forging ahead with the Consumer Direct Acceleration phase as part of its Consumer Direct Offense alignment, which was unveiled three years ago. With the strategy, Nike intends to accelerate investments in e-commerce and technology, as well as simplify the men’s, women’s and kids’ businesses. It also plans to open up to 200 new smaller-format, digitally enabled stores across North America and Europe-Middle East-Africa countries.