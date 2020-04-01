Sign up for our newsletter today!

Macy’s Is Being Removed From the S&P 500

By Samantha McDonald
Samantha McDonald

Samantha McDonald

More Stories By Samantha

View All
The logo for Macy's appears above posts on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, . Macy's rose 2.9 percent after the department store giant said it will cut 2,000 corporate jobs and close 125 of its least productive storesFinancial Markets Wall Street Macy's, New York, USA - 05 Feb 2020
The logo for Macy's appears above posts on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
CREDIT: Richard Drew/Shutterstock

Macy’s Inc. is being removed from the S&P 500.

According to the S&P Dow Jones Indices, which oversees the index, the department store chain will be replaced by air conditioning company Carrier Global Corp. It will join the S&P 600 Small Cap index on Monday.

The retailer’s market capitalization is about $1.5 billion, the smallest in the S&P 500 and roughly a quarter of what it was last year. So far in 2020, it has shed more than 70% of its value.

“Macy’s has a market capitalization more representative of the small-cap market space,” S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement. Its shares were down more than 5% to $4.64 in Wednesday premarket trading.

Related

Macy's, JCPenney, Kohl's + More Retailers That Have Furloughed Workers Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic

As the Coronavirus Crisis Rages On, Women Simply Can't Afford the Gender Pay Gap

Macy's Is Furloughing Most of Its Workers as the Coronavirus Halts Store Sales

Over the past week, Macy’s has made headlines as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take a heavy toll on its business: The company — whose stores across the country remain closed — announced this week its decision to furlough the majority of its employees, while CEO Jeff Gennette forgoes his salary and senior members of the management team receive pay reductions.

On top of these cost-cutting measures, the retailer added that it had frozen both hiring and spending, as well as suspended its quarterly dividend, deferred capital spend and tapped its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility. It withdrew its sales and earnings outlook for the 2020 fiscal year and did not offer an updated forecast amid the crisis.

In its third-quarter earnings report ended Nov. 2, Macy’s logged its first same-store sales decline in two years and slashed its guidance for the full year. Execs blamed the disappointing results on the warmer fall season, coupled with slowing foot traffic, amid a broader shift from brick-and-mortar to online retail.

Want more?

Macy’s Is Furloughing Most of Its Workers as the Coronavirus Halts Store Sales

Macy’s CEO Is the Latest Leader to Give Up His Salary Amid the Coronavirus Crisis

Analysts Lost Faith in Macy’s Before It Even Started Its Turnaround Plan

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad