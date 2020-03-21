LVMH Orders 40 Million Masks From China To Aid Coronavirus Outbreak in France

LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault at press conference on Jan. 28. The conglomerate just announced it had ordered 40 million medical masks from China to aid in France's battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

LVMH announced that it will order 40 million masks from a Chinese supplier to aid the French medical system while coping with the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on Saturday, the largest global luxury group disclosed that the first order of 10 million masks will be delivered to the country in the next few days. The group issued a press release this morning, stating the following “This initial batch is reserved for the French health service and will be available for distribution by early next week for those in need.”

The conglomerate reached an agreement with the French government for the rest of the order, which will be funded by the state, and should be delivered over the coming weeks. This news comes following LVMH’s effort to directly aid the French medical system when the group announced that they would be producing and delivering hand sanitizer to French hospitals, free of charge.

Arnault at an LVMH press conference on Jan. 28. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Back in Jan. 2020, LVMH, the parent company of fashion brands including Louis Vuitton, Celine, and Fendi, donated 1 million Chinese RMB (approximately $140,000) to the Chinese Red Cross Foundation. The funds went towards aiding the medical supply shortage in Wuhan, China, where the Coronavirus outbreak originated.

Arnault with President Trump at a dinner during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 21. CREDIT: Shutterstock

With this initiative, the group’s philanthropic efforts come full circle and are amongst the various fashion companies working to contribute to the global healthcare system, including Prada and Versace. This effort comes as the death toll continues to rise in France, and around the world, with the French Air Force now moving patients to ease the pressure on French hospitals in the east, which are overcrowded with patients.